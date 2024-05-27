NordVPN Memorial Day deal: Get 74% off and 3 months free

NordVPN has the best VPN deals right now as part of its Memorial Day sale with up to 74% off some of its plans. If you sign up today, you can snag the Ultimate plan for the equivalent of $6 per month for two years with three months included for free. It works out at $162 for the first two years which is tremendous value. Alternatively, there’s the Plus package for $4 per month aka $108 for the first two years, or the Basic plan for $3 per month or $83 for the first two years. In all cases, there’s three extra months included for free. If you’re keen to learn more about the benefits of a VPN, keep reading or simply hit the button below to commit to a purchase.

Why you should sign up for NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the best VPNs around and ideal if you want to feel more secure while connecting to networks on your travels. A VPN effectively creates a safe tunnel leading to a secure line of communication between the computer and the VPN. It means outside observers cannot see the data passing between them as you gain an additional layer of security. It’s particularly useful if you’re using public Wi-Fi but still want to access secure information such as your online banking.

With NordVPN, you get a secure, high-speed VPN at all times. With all three plans, up to 10 devices can be secured at once with the two pricier plans providing malware protection and a tracker/ad blocker. Ultimate and Plus also come with a cross-platform password manager and a data breach scanner, while Ultimate adds on 1TB of encrypted cloud storage.

At all times, your privacy is protected with things like your IP address, browsing history, location, and more all protected. You can stream securely while you travel and even circumvent geo-restrictions if you still want to access your favorite streaming services despite being abroad.

There are a ton of great reasons why NordVPN is worth it. Right now, you can get the Ultimate package for two years for $162 working out as the equivalent of $6 per month. There’s also the Plus plan for $108 for two years or $4 per month, while the Basic plan is $3 per month or $83 for two years. Check them out now before the Memorial Day deals end soon.

