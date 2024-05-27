 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

NordVPN Memorial Day deal: Get 74% off and 3 months free

By
NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

NordVPN has the best VPN deals right now as part of its Memorial Day sale with up to 74% off some of its plans. If you sign up today, you can snag the Ultimate plan for the equivalent of $6 per month for two years with three months included for free. It works out at $162 for the first two years which is tremendous value. Alternatively, there’s the Plus package for $4 per month aka $108 for the first two years, or the Basic plan for $3 per month or $83 for the first two years. In all cases, there’s three extra months included for free. If you’re keen to learn more about the benefits of a VPN, keep reading or simply hit the button below to commit to a purchase.

Why you should sign up for NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the best VPNs around and ideal if you want to feel more secure while connecting to networks on your travels. A VPN effectively creates a safe tunnel leading to a secure line of communication between the computer and the VPN. It means outside observers cannot see the data passing between them as you gain an additional layer of security. It’s particularly useful if you’re using public Wi-Fi but still want to access secure information such as your online banking.

With NordVPN, you get a secure, high-speed VPN at all times. With all three plans, up to 10 devices can be secured at once with the two pricier plans providing malware protection and a tracker/ad blocker. Ultimate and Plus also come with a cross-platform password manager and a data breach scanner, while Ultimate adds on 1TB of encrypted cloud storage.

Related

At all times, your privacy is protected with things like your IP address, browsing history, location, and more all protected. You can stream securely while you travel and even circumvent geo-restrictions if you still want to access your favorite streaming services despite being abroad.

There are a ton of great reasons why NordVPN is worth it. Right now, you can get the Ultimate package for two years for $162 working out as the equivalent of $6 per month. There’s also the Plus plan for $108 for two years or $4 per month, while the Basic plan is $3 per month or $83 for two years. Check them out now before the Memorial Day deals end soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Apple’s M2 13-inch MacBook Air is $150 off in the Memorial Day sales
The screen of the MacBook Air on a table.

If you don’t mind going one generation back with your purchase, Best Buy has the MacBook deals for you with a massive $150 off the Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch M2. Usually $999, it’s down to $849 for a limited time only. We can’t say how long the deal will stick around, but we can confidently say this is one of the better laptop deals to go for. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading while we take you through things.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch M2
When you check out our look at the best MacBooks, you’ll notice that the MacBook Air 13.6-inch M2 features as the best MacBook for everyone. It’s super versatile with a great M2 processor, and a very lightweight and thin build. Despite being so thin, it’s robust thanks to its all-aluminum unibody enclosure which is super durable while looking good too.

Read more
Best VR headset Memorial Day deals: save on Meta Quest 2, HTC VIVE XR Elite
A woman dives into action with the Meta Quest 2.

VR headsets can be a lot of fun, especially if you have the room to play around and fully live out the virtual 3D space you're in. That said, VR headsets can get quite expensive, and that's without counting the high-end gaming PC that you tend to have to buy to take advantage of it. Luckily, these early Memorial Day deals will save you a pretty penny, and while there aren't a ton of excellent VR headset deals to take advantage of, we've collected the best we could find below.
Our Favorite VR Headset Memorial Day Deal

When Meta originally took over Oculus, a lot of folks were skeptical about what that would entail, especially as VR is a nascent piece of tech and Meta is known to take on dubious projects, such as the Metaverse. Luckily, it wasn't as bad as most feared, with the Meta Quest 2 being one of the best VR headsets on the market for a long time. While it's true that the Meta Quest 3 has already come out, the Quest 2 has a lot of advantages, the least of which is that it's considerably cheaper, going for the new discounted price of $200, which is $50 less than what it was a few weeks ago.

Read more
Hurry! This HP laptop is $180 in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale
HP Laptop 14

Over at Best Buy, we’re seeing some fantastic Memorial Day sales and that includes awesome laptop deals. Right now, you can save $70 on a HP 14-inch laptop meaning you pay just $180 instead of $250. Perfect for your kids to use for school or simply if you need a basic laptop for occasional use, here’s what you might wish to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the HP 14-inch laptop
You won’t see this HP 14-inch laptop on our look at the best laptops as it’s not that kind of device. Instead, it’s the perfect starter laptop for anyone who simply wants to keep costs down. At its heart is an Intel Pentium Silver processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB SSD storage. We’re glad to see SSD storage compared to eMMC which can happen at these prices but otherwise, this is fairly basic stuff.

Read more