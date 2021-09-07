The Digital Trends team has been vigorously collecting information about the best VPN services on the internet, and a question we frequently came across was “what is ExpressVPN’s price?” It may not be completely clear initially what ExpressVPN’s cost is, given the fact that you have to calculate discounts and monthly versus annual plans, among other factors. However, loyal customers swear by this popular VPN and many claim it’s the best on the market due to its relatively affordable price yet extensive functionality. If you’re looking for ExpressVPN’s price structure and a breakdown of its services, we’ve collated all the information you need into this easy-to-digest guide.

How much does ExpressVPN cost?

ExpressVPN’s price plan is very accommodating and provides customers with plenty of options. You can purchase the standard one-month plan for a total of $13 monthly, which is great value for your money considering the vast array of features this service comes equipped with. However, unlike other VPNs, ExpressVPN’s cost structure is quite unique. Instead of opting in for the standard one-year and two-year subscription plans, you can choose between a six-month and 15-month plan.

The six-month plan will cost you $60 upfront and will be billed every 6 months. This plan is great for customers who acknowledge that they will need a reliable VPN service for the short to medium term and want to reduce their monthly average bill. ExpressVPN’s price plan demonstrates that the company is willing to adapt to customers’ needs and roll out solutions that fit them. Not everyone wants to commit to an annual plan yet pay more for a monthly one.

The 15-month plan costs $194 upfront, but ExpressVPN frequently offers discounts to customers, and as of writing this, the 15-month subscription is only $100 for the first initial 15 months, and then again for another 12 months. For 27 months of service, you’re only spending $200, which is excellent value for your money. We would only recommend purchasing this plan if you have intentions to stay with ExpressVPN for the long haul. But for every single one of ExpressVPN’s price plans, you can receive a full refund within 30 days if you’re unsatisfied with the service.

For an average monthly fee of $13 (depending on which subscription plan you purchase), we believe the ExpressVPN cost structure is extremely consumer-friendly and accommodating for all. If you’re looking for a simple one-month plan, you can get a great service for a low fee. If you believe you’ll be using a VPN for the medium to long term, then ExpressVPN is one of the cheapest options you can find on the market with unique subscription lengths that don’t tether you for too long.

Is there an ExpressVPN free trial?

Good news! ExpressVPN has a seven-day free trial for iOS and Android users and joins the list of the VPN free trial providers. Of course, as is the case with most free VPNs and free trials, there are severe limitations to the service until you purchase one of ExpressVPN’s cost-friendly plans. The Digital Trends team always recommends purchasing a subscription from a trusted VPN because you’ll have unfettered access to all its features and you can feel safe and secure knowing you’re protected when browsing online.

If you’re interested in the free trial, all you have to do is download the ExpressVPN app off the App Store or Google Play store. If you’re using the free trial solely to test the VPN and aren’t interested in purchasing a plan, then you’ll have to cancel your subscription before the seven-day period is over. Otherwise, you will be charged. Conversely, if you initially purchased a plan and have decided that you’re not satisfied with it, you can receive a full refund under the company’s 30-day money-back guarantee policy.

