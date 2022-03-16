The best VPN is one that works with your setup, and that includes every single device in your home. ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs available right now while Roku TV units are also in high demand thanks to giving you so many great streaming options in one convenient place. Wondering if the two can coexist thereby providing you with some extra security while you watch? Read on while we take you through everything you need to know about ExpressVPN and using it with your Roku device.

Does ExpressVPN work on Roku TV?

ExpressVPN works with Roku TV units like the Roku Express or Roku 3 but there’s no native app for the service. It’s also not possible to change the default DNS addresses on your Roku. That means you need to set up your VPN connection using the ExpressVPN app for routers or manually configuring your router with the relevant VPN settings.

This takes a little more work than simply installing an app but ExpressVPN offers clear instructions on how to use the app or manually configure it.

An alternative option is to use the ExpressVPN app on your smartphone or computer and then cast the show you’re watching via the Screen Cast option that is available on most streaming apps. Bear in mind that you won’t be able to use your smartphone or computer while it’s casting the show or movie, however. This is best for a temporary solution rather than a permanent setup.

Uses for ExpressVPN on a Roku TV

Once you know what a VPN is, you’ll understand that it has two core aims. Primarily, VPNs mean that your browsing activity is secure. No one, including your ISP, can access what you’re browsing with ExpressVPN maintaining a strict no-logs policy which means you’re entirely anonymous online. That’s particularly useful when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks.

When using Roku, this is less of a priority as it’s likely to be kept at home and used solely for streaming services. However, that’s where the other main reason why many people use a VPN comes into play. ExpressVPN means you can avoid georestrictions when watching streaming services. Some streaming services are not available in all countries around the world such as BBC iPlayer which isn’t available in the U.S. and Hulu which isn’t available in other countries besides the U.S.

By adding a VPN to your Roku, you can change countries as needed, giving you access to plenty of other shows and movies without changing your physical location. It’s a legal gray area so it’s worth checking if you’re breaking the terms and conditions of the streaming service you use. For the most part, though, it works very effectively.

Setting up ExpressVPN with Roku expands your streaming options extensively, meaning it’s the ideal service to which to add VPN functionality. If you happen to take your Roku with you while you travel, ExpressVPN means you can still access Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and much more, even if you’re in a country that doesn’t ordinarily offer the service.

