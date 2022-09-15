 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Microsoft Word Free Trial: Get a month of service for free

Lucas Coll
By

As a software company, Microsoft is responsible for more than just the Windows operating system. Microsoft also dominates the enterprise software space with its Office app suite, which is relied on by millions of professionals, students, and average folks around the world every single day. Perhaps the most-used Office app is Microsoft Word, a versatile and capable word processor that’s essential for typing and editing written documents, among other things (and there’s a lot of things you probably didn’t know you could do in Microsoft Word). Microsoft Office is paid software, however, and Word is no exception, so if you’re wondering if there’s a Microsoft Word free trial or any other way to get it for free, read on to find out.

Is there a Microsoft Word free trial?

A person using MS Word.
Romain V/Unsplash

Microsoft Word is actually part of the company’s wider Office app suite. Now known simply as Microsoft 365 (formerly Microsoft Office), Microsoft’s enterprise software is available in a number of different packages that are now subscription-based; the company has retired the older bundles that were available for a one-time payment. That means if you want a Microsoft Word free trial, you’ll need to sign up for the Microsoft 365 trial, which includes the Word app along with Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneDrive, and Editor.

The good news is that the Microsoft 365 free trial gives you a month of service. That’s plenty of time to enjoy Microsoft Word for free, as well as to try out the rest of the Microsoft 365 apps so you can decide whether you want to pay for it after your trial period is up. You do need to provide your credit card information up front, though, and it’s of course up to you to cancel your subscription before the trial period is over if you don’t want to be billed the annual subscription rate.

Can you get Microsoft Word for free?

Sadly, there’s no way for most of us to get Microsoft Word without paying (outside of taking advantage of the Microsoft Word free trial via the above offer). Nevertheless, you might be able to get it for free through your school or workplace, so you may want to look into that and see if it’s available to you depending on your circumstances. Otherwise, grab the Microsoft 365 trial to get Microsoft Word free for one month, and then if you decide it’s worth paying for, take some time to look for any Microsoft Office deals that might be available to save you some money on your subscription.

Finally, university students may have access to the free Office 365 Education edition, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Teams. If you have a valid .edu email address, you can to see if you’re eligible to get Office 365 Education edition for free.

Are there any Microsoft Word deals?

Microsoft word document.
justplay1412/Shutterstock

If you’ve used up your Microsoft Word trial and you’re ready to buy, you might want to actually cancel your subscription rather than let yourself be billed for the full retail price. Microsoft Office deals abound, with retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and others offering fairly frequent markdowns on Microsoft’s software suite. Typically, you’ll see savings of $10 to $30 on your first year of service for the Microsoft 365 Personal, Business, and Family suites. Other bargains to look out for include package deals that bundle Microsoft 365 with other software; it’s frequently bundled with security software from brands like McAfee, AVG, and Norton.

Editors' Recommendations

QuickBooks Free Trial: Get a month of accounting for free

A laptop sits open with Quickbooks software running on the screen.

The Razer Kiyo Pro webcam is 50% off today — only $100

razer kiyo pro webcam 2021 studio shoot 3

GameStop Clearance Event: take an extra 50% off sale prices

GameStop storefront from outside.

Best Black Friday TV Deals 2022: What to expect in November

best black friday tv deals dt production

Best iPhone deals and sales for September 2022

iPhone 13 Pro in blue.

Best tablet deals for September 2022

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best oven deals for September 2022

cooking on the frigidaire gallery fgif3036tf induction range self cleaning oven 1

Best air fryer deals for September 2022

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

ExpressVPN Free Trial: Get a 30-day money-back guarantee

The ExpressVPN logo on a red background.

Best Nest Thermostat deals for September 2022

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

Best Dyson Deals: Save on purifying fans, cordless vacuums

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning a mess made by a baby.

Now’s a great time to buy this Alienware gaming PC – save $660

Alienware Aurora R10 gaming desktop ryzen edition on white background.

There’s Still Time to Get a Month of Disney Plus for $1.99

disney plus free subscription trial psa 5 768x768