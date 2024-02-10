 Skip to main content
QuickBooks free trial: Get 30 days of accounting for free

Lucas Coll
By

Of all of the best accounting software suites, QuickBooks arguably stands the tallest. Its long-standing popularity is owed to the fact that QuickBooks is feature-rich, easy to use, and offers a variety of different packages to suit users of all types.

If you’re thinking of giving QuickBooks a spin and want to know if you can try it without ponying up any cash first, then read on. We’ll explain everything you need to know about the QuickBooks 30-day free trial, along with some info on how you can save on your subscription if you decide to commit.

Is there a QuickBooks free trial?

A laptop sits open with Quickbooks software running on the screen.
There is indeed a QuickBooks free trial available, and it’s a pretty good one. QuickBooks offers a 30-day free trial period for new subscribers, and what’s more is that it applies to the highest subscription package, QuickBooks Advanced, which normally costs $200 per month. It’s probably obvious that QuickBooks Advanced, being the highest and priciest subscription tier, is aimed at larger business operations that are likely to need and take advantage of the many features that this plan offers. However, it’s a great way to spend some hands-on time with everything that QuickBooks can do for you, and 30 days is a lengthy trial period that gives you plenty of time to try it all yourself.

This will also help you figure out what features you actually need and which you don’t, making it easier to decide which plan you want to sign up for if and when you decide to commit to a paid subscription. You also don’t need to enter any credit card info until your 30-day QuickBooks free trial period is over and you’re ready to pay.

Can you get QuickBooks for free?

With several software tools offering a free trial, like the Microsoft Word free trial, the Adobe free trial with access to the Creative Cloud suite, and even a Squarespace free trial to build your own website for free, it makes sense that you might be looking for a Quickbooks offer that nets you free access.

However, aside from the QuickBooks free trial, there is currently no way to get QuickBooks for free. That said, the 30-day trial period is ample time to decide if this software is right for you, and you don’t even have to hand over any payment information until after the trial is over and you’ve decided it’s worth the coin. There are four QuickBooks packages available, with each one unlocking more advanced features as you move up the scale. These plans include the Simple Start, Essentials, Plus (the most popular tier), and Advanced packages. Pricing normally starts at $30 per month for the Simple Start, but you can save some money if you sign up now. Keep reading.

Are there any QuickBooks deals?

Quickbooks-GoPayment
Currently, QuickBooks is offering a 50% discount for the first three months of service to new subscribers. This discount applies to all tiers, meaning that for the first three months, you can get the QuickBooks Simple Start plan for $15 per month, the Essentials plan for $30 per month, the Plus package for $45 per month, and the full Advanced suite for $100 per month. That discount, combined with one free month (via the 30-day QuickBooks free trial), can amount to substantial savings for your first few months of service. After that, however, your subscription fee reverts to the normal pricing structure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a free trial version of QuickBooks?

Yes, Quickbooks offers a free trial of its software. When you sign up for an QuickBooks Advanced subscription, you’re entitled to 30 days for free. After that, the subscription costs $200/month. However, at that point you have the option to downgrade to a less expensive version of the software for $20/month (QuickBooks Self-Employed), $30/month (QuickBooks Simple Start), $60/month (QuickBooks Essentials), or $90/month (QuickBooks Plus). Alternatively, you can purchase QuickBooks Desktop for a flat fee.

Can I have QuickBooks without a subscription?

You can have QuickBooks without a subscription after your free 30-day trial ends, as the company offers “desktop” versions of its software that allow you to bypass monthly fees. These desktop versions can be rather expensive, though: QuickBooks Desktop Pro Plus 2024, for example costs $1,499. If you want a desktop version of Quickbooks you’ll have to act fast, though: the company is discontinuing its desktop products on July 31, 2024, moving fully over to the online subscription model.

What is the cheapest QuickBooks subscription?

The cheapest QuickBooks subscription is QuickBooks Self-Employed, which costs $20/month. After that, the next cheapest offering is QuickBooks Simple Start, which costs $30/month. Both are relatively stripped down versions of the popular accounting software, but may offer enough functionality for you if you’re either self-employed or running a small business.

How do I avoid QuickBooks fees?

You can avoid QuickBooks fees by accepting credit card payments from a different third-party provider. While accepting credit card payments via QuickBooks is a convenient option, the charges the company takes from them can be steep. There are more cost effective options out there that will allow you to avoid Quickbook’s fees.

