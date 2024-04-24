Save $150 on a lifetime license for Microsoft Office for PC

For one of the cheapest Office deals today, check out Stack Social which currently has a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for just $70. The product normally costs $220 so you’re saving $150 off the regular price, all while gaining a lifetime license for some very useful software. If you’ve been considering getting Office and don’t want to deal with the ongoing nature of Office 365, this is a good opportunity to do so for less. Here’s what you need to know before you click the buy button.

Why you should buy Microsoft Office Professional 2021

If you’ve been reading up on whether to use Microsoft Word or Google Docs and you’ve settled on Word, snapping up Microsoft Office Professional 2021 is a great way to do so for less. Described as everything a pro needs, Microsoft Office Professional 2021 is pretty great.

This particular deal gives you a lifetime license for the software package so you can install it on one Windows PC for a long as you need to. The bundle includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. Essentially, that’s everything you could ever expect to use at home or for your work.

It means you can easily type up documents with Word before creating spreadsheets in Excel and building large databases with Access. Other useful tools include the option to create presentations with PowerPoint before discussing the results on Teams. All the tools have been designed to be simple to use while also matching with each other. The ribbon-based user interface is one we’ve all grown to love as it provides quick access to everything you need. With a similar interface across the board, you’ll never be confused with what you’re meant to be doing. It’s a great solution for making aesthetically pleasing documents and other files in an accessible way.

With low hardware requirements and a low price, Microsoft Office Professional 2021 is the ideal accompaniment for anyone who needs to be more productive and doesn’t want to be dependant on Google Docs and similar. Usually costing $220, you can easily snag a code from Stack Social for $70 meaning you save 68% or $150 off the regular price. Even better, it’s a lifetime license so there are no other fees for you to worry about. Check out the deal before it ends soon.

