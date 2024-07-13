 Skip to main content
Best Prime Day gaming PC deals: AMD, Intel, Nvidia savings

Lenovo Legion Tower Gaming PC on a table.
Lenovo

Gamers who need to upgrade their gaming desktop shouldn’t miss the savings that are available from this year’s Prime Day deals. These machines can get pretty expensive if you want to purchase top-of-the-line models, but even if you’re targeting a budget-friendly option, you should check out the Prime Day gaming PC deals that we’ve rounded up. You’re going to have to hurry in making your decision though, as there’s always high demand among gamers for gaming PC deals with massive discounts like the ones we’ve highlighted below.

Best Prime Day gaming PC deals (Intel)

Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

For most gamers, Intel remains their go-to brand for gaming PC processors. You’ll have your choice from low-priced options to premium models, and you can pair them with the appropriate graphics card for the fastest performance that your budget allows. You’re going to want to go for the latest Intel processors if you can afford them, but previous-generation models are still worthwhile purchases if combined with a good GPU and a decent amount of RAM.

  • Skytech Gaming Nebula Gaming PC with RTX 4060 —
  • Alienware Aurora R16 Desktop with RTX 4060 Ti —
  • ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop with RTX 4070 Super —
  • Allied Gaming Patriot Gaming Desktop with RTX 4080 —
  • CORSAIR VENGEANCE i8200 iCUE Link Gaming Desktop with RTX 4090 —

Best Prime Day gaming PC deals (AMD)

The HP Omen 40L sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

AMD is trying its best to challenge the popularity of Intel, and that holds true for gaming PC processors. A gaming desktop with an AMD chipset is generally less expensive than their Intel-powered counterparts, but it also depends on the graphics card and RAM that comes with it. The huge gap in performance between AMD and Intel is a thing of the past though, so if you see a tempting offer for a gaming PC with AMD inside, you shouldn’t hesitate.

  • iBUYPOWER Scale Gaming Desktop PC with RX 7600 —
  • CyberpowerPC Gamer Master Gaming PC with RTX 4060 —
  • HP OMEN 40L with RTX 4060 —
  • Skytech Gaming Azure Gaming PC with RTX 4070 —
  • CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop with RTX 4080–

How to choose a gaming PC on Prime Day

For gamers who need help in narrowing down the overwhelming number of choices for their purchase from Prime Day gaming PC deals, our list of the best gaming PCs should serve as a nice starting point for the models that you should be targeting during the shopping holiday. However, these gaming desktops come in various configurations, so you’re going to have to make decisions on the components that they’ll come with.

As we’ve mentioned above, you’ll have to decide between Intel versus AMD for the gaming PC’s processor — though with the rivalry between these two brands getting even more fierce recently, you can’t go wrong with either option. For the graphics card, Nvidia is the market leader with affordable options to premium models, according to our GPU buying guide, but again, an AMD graphics card isn’t a bad choice. Meanwhile, our guide on how much RAM do you need says 16GB of RAM is the best place to start for gaming PCs, but you can go lower if you’re willing to sacrifice a bit of speed for a lower cost, or higher if you want to run software such as streaming apps while playing. Other things to consider include a gaming PC’s cooling solution that will keep it running at peak performance, and its built-in storage as that will dictate how many games you can have installed at the same time.

The most important factor in choosing among the Prime Day gaming PC deals, however, is your budget. You’re going to have to set the maximum price that you can afford, then select the gaming desktop with the most powerful components that you can get for it. Fortunately, with the savings that are in store for you while the shopping holiday is online, your money will go a longer way than usual.

How we chose these gaming PC Prime Day deals

We want you to be able to play the best PC games with the gaming desktop that you buy for Prime Day, so to make sure of that, we only selected gaming PCs that are made by tried-and-tested brands. You may have to dial down on the graphics settings for some of the more demanding titles if you go for a budget-friendly machine, but no matter what you select among the Prime Day gaming PC deals that we recommended above, it’s surely a purchase that will be worth it.

The good thing about Prime Day is that it’s not just Amazon that’s slashing prices for gaming PCs. Other retailers are trying to attract the attention of shoppers and are rolling out discounts of their own. This means there are multiple sources of fantastic prices if you’re planning to buy a gaming desktop, and we made sure that the offers that we’ve picked for this page are the best bargains that you can get for these gaming PCs with these configurations.

