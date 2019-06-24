Digital Trends
Best Prime Day headphone deals: What we expect from Amazon in 2019

Josh Levenson
By
Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Solitude doesn’t come cheap, but Amazon has something up its sleeve that will make it a tad more affordable: Amazon Prime Day 2019. That’s right — the retailer’s discounting top-rated headphones from the likes of Beats, Bose, and Sony for its online shopping bonanza.

Since there’s a limited amount of stock set aside for the best deals, you’ll need to act fast to score one. That means time can’t be wasted browsing the entire catalog — a matter of seconds can be the difference between bagging a bargain or missing out.

To help you track down the best headphone deals on offer this Prime Day, we’ll be rounding up all of the offers that are just too good to miss, with the list set to include everything from best-in-class noise-canceling headphones to wireless earbuds.

Today’s Best Headphone Deals

Prime Day is rumored to kick off on July 15. You don’t have to wait till then to bag a set of headphones at a great price, though — Amazon has already reduced a handful of big-brand cans, including the Bose QuietComfort 25, by as much as 50%.

  • Audio Technica ATH-MSR7NC — $180 (down $120)
  • Bose QuietComfort 25 — $185 (down $160)
  • Powerbeats 3 — $100 (down $100)
  • Shure SE215 — $100 (down $100)
  • Sony WH-1000XM2 — $300 (down $50)

What Headphone Deals To Expect From Amazon Prime Day 2019

Amazon has been discounting headphones on Prime Day since its inception, so it’s safe to assume the same will ring true for Prime Day 2019. That means we should see huge savings on headphones from Apple, Bose, Samsung, Sennheiser, and Sony.

If history is any indication, it’s the older models that will be treated to the most significant reductions. But that’s not to mean Amazon won’t shave a few bucks off the latest versions as well — you can bet your bottom dollar (pun intended) it will.

How To Choose Headphones

The secret to scoring a fantastic deal on Prime Day is planning ahead. Decide on the type of headphones you’re after and any must-have features (a set of wireless headphones with noise-canceling on board, for example) before starting your search.

Better still, decide on the headphones you want beforehand to increase your chances of bagging them on the low-low. That way you won’t have to waste precious time trawling through the catalog; you’ll be able to come here and find them instantly.

Need some guidance? Take a look at our headphone buying guide.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the top Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

