Amazon is one of the most popular retailers on the planet. It has almost anything and everything you could hope to shop for, and that includes tech like laptops, headphones, TVs, and even devices made to make life around the home a little easier. And whether you’re shopping for one of the best smart home devices or something more tailored to work or play, Amazon always shows up with ways to save. Right now it has a ton of laptop deals, TV deals, headphone deals, and more to shop. We’ve walked down the aisles of Amazon and picked out what we feel are some deals worth shopping, so read onward for more details.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K smart TV — $223, was $360

The Vizio V-Series 4K Smart TV amazing picture quality for its price point, as well as a wide variety of smart features. It has an IQ Active Processor that delivers superior picture processing. This processor also enables the TV to upscale all of your favorite HD content into 4K quality as you watch. This TV also features a gaming engine that makes gameplay more responsive with less lag and a high refresh rate. This is something to consider if you’re a gamer and somebody who likes to watch fast-paced content such as sports and action movies.

Acer Nitro 17 gaming laptop — $994, was $1,200

Acer’s Nitro laptops are great for gamers looking to land some quality specs at affordable prices. This build has the AMD Risen 7 octa-core processor and 16GB of RAM. These pair with the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card to create a snappy, responsive gaming experience. This laptop has a large 17.3-inch display, so it’s one to consider if you’re looking for an immersive experience scaled down into a laptop.

Apple iPad (9th Gen) — $249, was $329

If you’re in search of a new iPad but want to avoid the price points of Apple’s high end options, the Apple iPad (9th Gen) makes great bang for the buck. It’s offers all-day battery life, the Apple A13 Bionic chip, and an immersive 10.2-inch Retina display. All of this makes the iPad a great device for creating with, for interacting with the digital world with, and for sitting down with for an evening of movie watching. This WiFi-only model comes with 64GB of internal storage, which is typically enough for most tablet users. One thing to note is that this is not the newest design of the iPad, which means it still has a home button with Touch ID as part of its design.

Apple MacBook Air M2 15-inch — $849, was $999

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is currently one of the most popular laptops. It has the Apple M2 chip that provides a great balance of performance and efficiency, with the MacBook Air M2 providing some of the longest battery life you’ll find in a laptop. This build comes with a 256 solid state drive, which will be enough storage space for most people. You’ll need more if you’re planning to house any sort of media library, but you can always put one of the best external hard drives alongside the MacBook Air M2.

Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch — $999, was $1,099

The smaller version of the Apple MacBook Air is the one you should go for if you want ultimate portability in a laptop. The MacBook Air is almost always in consideration to be among the best laptops, and this build is a popular one. It has the most recent Apple Silicon in the M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid state storage capacity. One of the biggest draws to the MacBook Air lineup is well-roundedness. It offers great battery life, a beautiful display, and plenty of power even in base models.

Apple AirPods 2 — $89, was $129

While the Apple AirPods 3 are also on the market, the AirPods 2 are a good place to turn if you want some quality, do-everything headphones for less. The AirPods 2 are powered by Apple’s H1 headphone chip and deliver vivid sound whether you’re listening to music or talking on a phone call. They’re able to reach more than 24 hours of total listening time with the included charging case. You can also use voice commands with these headphones, and they pair easily with any Apple or Bluetooth device.

Keurig K-Slim coffee maker — $94, was $130

The Keurig K-Slim coffee maker offers some impressive smarts for your kitchen, making it great to keep alongside some of the best smart kitchen appliances. It has multistream technology that extracts full flavor and aroma in every brew, as well as energy efficiency features that turn off the coffee maker five minutes after your last brew. It has a removable 46-ounce reservoir that lets you brew up to four cups before having to refill it again, and this coffee maker’s slim design and small footprint make it perfect for apartments and other small spaces.

Amazon Fire Max 11 — $180, was $230

Amazon’s lineup of tablets almost always make some of the best tablet deals, and with the Amazon Fire Max 11 you’re getting one of Amazon’s higher-end tablets. This model comes with 64GB of storage space, which should be plenty to house most people’s app libraries. It has a thin and light design yet still packs an 11-inch display with high resolution. The Fire Max 11 gets up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge, making it a great alternative to some of the big tablet names whether you want it for work, play, travel, or entertainment.

More Unmissable Deals