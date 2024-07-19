 Skip to main content
AirPods 3 and Pro 2 are still on sale after Prime Day

By

The world of wireless earbuds is dominated by several major brands, one of which is the almighty Apple. Renowned for everything from phones and laptops to tablets and desktop computers, Apple’s in-ear audio lineup is enjoyed by both casual listeners and even some audiophiles. We’re referring specifically to the Apple AirPods, and there are two models that are still marked down to Prime Day prices:

When you purchase through Amazon, you can buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $170 (normally priced at $250) and the Apple AirPods 3 for $120 (normally $170). The Pro 2 model is Apple’s current flagship for in-ear audio, and the AirPods 3 are an exceptional choice for those who dig the latest AirPods redesign but would rather not pay for noise canceling. These are great Apple deals that we’re excited to talk about!

Apple AirPods Pro 2 — $170, was $250

A man holds the open case of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe case.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

The AirPods Pro 2 deliver great sound quality, solid battery life, and a comfortable fit. They also offer some of the strongest ANC in the business and a transparency mode that other earbud manufacturers should be taking notes on. Conveniently, Apple decided to revamp the MagSafe case by swapping out Lightning for USB-C. This makes for faster charge times, and the case still supports Qi wireless charging too.

Apple AirPods 3 — $120, was $170

New Apple AirPods 3 - Spatial Audio - Long Battery
Apple

The AirPods 3 may lack the ANC capabilities of the AirPods Pro 2, but the sound quality is pretty neck and neck with what you get from the latter. The AirPods 3 bring rich and detailed audio to the table, fidelity that carries from one music genre to the next. Battery life is good too, and the included Lightning charging case holds up to 30 hours of extra juice.

We’re not sure how much longer these markdowns will be in effect, so it’s best to buy soon if you’re interested. Purchase the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $170, or the Apple AirPods 3 for $120 when you buy through Amazon. We’ve also got a big list of other Apple AirPods Pro deals for you to peruse, as well as a more general roundup of true wireless earbud deals.

