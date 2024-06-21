 Skip to main content
This HP Omen pre-built gaming PC is $300 off in this Best Buy sale

The HP Omen 40L desktop sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for a gaming PC that isn’t going to break the bank, there are a couple of solid options that don’t include having to build a PC from scratch. For example, the HP Omen lineup of desktops has a lot of budget-friendly options, so if you’re just starting out and don’t want to spend a ton, you can grab certain configurations of the HP Omen 40L. Even better, there’s a great deal from Best Buy right now that discounts the HP Omen 40L down to just $1,180 from the usual $1,480, which is a pretty great discounted price for what you’re getting.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L

The beating heart of any gaming PC is the GPU, and in this configuration of HP Omen 40L, you get yourself an RTX 4060 Ti, which is a slight upgrade of the RTX 4060, and an excellent 1080p GPU. With it, you should easily be able to hit or surpass 100fps on ultra settings on most modern games, and if you want to go to 2K resolutions, you will have to make some compromises in refresh rate and graphics, but it should still be quite good. More importantly, you could always upgrade the GPU with one of these GPU deals down the line if you feel you need more power, which is one of the biggest benefits of a desktop.

Besides gaming performance, the HP Omen 40L has an AMD Ryzen 7 7700 under the hood, which is a mid-to-upper-range processor that will handle things like creativity and productivity tasks quite easily. The 16GB of RAM is also very respectable, especially at this price range, and it means you won’t have to constantly be managing your apps and tabs because Windows 11 likes to take a chunk of your RAM to run. As for storage, the 1TB SSD you get is pretty good, and this is also something you could upgrade with one of these SSD deals down the line, which is a relatively simple upgrade.

All in all, the HP Omen 40L is a great starter system, both for gaming and for upgrading in the future, especially with the reduced price tag of $1,180 from Best Buy. You could also check out some other great gaming PC deals if you want a few more options to consider first.

