This 14-inch HP Omen gaming laptop with 32GB of RAM is $450 off

You’re going to want to take advantage of gaming laptop deals because these powerful machines can get pretty expensive. Here’s one you shouldn’t miss — a $450 discount on the HP Omen Transcend 14, which brings its price down from $2,250 to $1,800. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but you can’t ignore the savings — you can use them for more video games and accessories. The gaming laptop only has limited stocks though, so buy it now if you want to get it at 20% off.

Why you should buy the HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop

The HP Omen Transcend 14, which received a solid score of 3.5 stars out of 5 in our review, takes aim at the best gaming laptops with the performance provided by the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, along with 32GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for high-end gamers. All of this power is packed in a solid aluminum body that features a thickness of just about 0.7 inches and a robust screen hinge.

Speaking of its screen, the HP Omen Transcend 14 is equipped with a 14-inch OLED display with 3K resolution, which will allow you to fully appreciate the graphics of the best PC games. The gaming laptop also comes with a 2TB SSD for enough storage space for multiple AAA titles, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start downloading and installing them right after unboxing the HP Omen Transcend 14.

