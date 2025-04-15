 Skip to main content
The Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor is even more affordable at $80 off

While there are Samsung monitor deals for premium screens, you’ll be happy to know that there are also some affordable options like the 24-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor. In fact, its price is even lower right now following an $80 discount from Best Buy, which brings it down from $200 to just $120. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires, and once it’s gone, there’s no telling when you’ll get another chance at it.

Why you should buy the 24-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor

The 24-inch screen of the Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor falls just within the recommended range of sizes listed in our computer monitor buying guide, and its Full HD resolution means you’re going to be able to appreciate the graphics of the best PC games with its sharp details and vivid colors. It’s not going to be as amazing as the 4K Ultra HD resolution that you can get from some of the best gaming monitors, but if your gaming PC isn’t capable of such processing power, then the Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor will be more than sufficient.

The Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor exceeds expectations with its 180Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, which can be found on more expensive options. These specifications will enable smooth movements and fast reaction times, and with support for AMD’s FreeSync, you also won’t experience screen tearing and stuttering. The gaming monitor also features and Eye Saver Mode that minimizes blue light and an adjustable ergonomic stand, both for your comfort.

A budget-friendly upgrade from gaming PC deals will go well with the 24-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor, especially if you can take advantage of Best Buy’s $80 discount for the affordable display. From $200, it’s on sale for just $120, for one of the best-value monitor deals we’ve come across today. You need to proceed with your transaction as soon as possible though, as price of the 24-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow, and it would be a shame to miss out on the savings.

