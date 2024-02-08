Is there an ExpressVPN free trial in 2024? It’s complicated

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

When entering a hazardous property and dealing with dangerous chemicals, you wear a hazmat suit. While there is no “hazmat” suit for browsing online, there is still a way to do your business from behind a suitable wall of protection. A VPN or virtual private network can give you a small degree of protection and help you preserve your privacy and security, one much like ExpressVPN. If you’re looking for an ExpressVPN free trial or simply want to know what deals are out there, we’ve got you covered. There are plenty of benefits to using a VPN, so it’s important you sign up to one of the best VPN services around to keep safe online. Of course, no one wants to have to pay more than they have to, and it’s always a great idea to give a service or experience a test run before you dole out any money. That’s why a VPN free trial is a great starting point. Here’s all you need to know about the ExpressVPN free trial and other deals.

Is there an ExpressVPN free trial in 2024?

Depending on the service you want to use it with, you may be able to get a free trial with ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN mobile free trials

There is a 7-day free trial of ExpressVPN on mobile devices.

If you have one of the best iPhones or Apple tablets, check out to start your 7 days of free ExpressVPN.

Meanwhile, if you have an Android phone, you can get your 7 day ExpressVPN free trial started by downloading .

ExpressVPN PC free trial

ExpressVPN doesn’t offer a true PC free trial. Instead, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee. That means if you’re not entirely happy with the service, you can cancel it before the month is up and get your money back.

Of course, you’ll need to hand over your credit card details and pay in advance, but you will get your money back if you’re not happy with ExpressVPN. Consider it a slightly different way of checking out the service than a true free trial. It’s also the same way as the NordVPN free trial works.

Can you get ExpressVPN for free in 2024?

The best free VPNs can be a tricky bunch to sort through, so it makes sense to focus on more established, paid services. As one of the best no-log VPNs, ExpressVPN doesn’t really need to be available for free, so it’s not.

Are there any ExpressVPN deals in 2024?

Now that you’re confident in knowing what a VPN is and that you need ExpressVPN in your life, there are ways to save a few bucks by signing up for it.

While there are no external deals as with other services, ExpressVPN can ease the price of things through its discounted deals. Your options when paying are to pay monthly, every six months, or every 12 months.

The longer you sign up, the bigger the savings. Signing up for just one month is $13 and pretty expensive. Alternatively, commit to 6 months, and the price drops down to $10 per month. Better still, signing up for a year gives you the package at an equivalent of $7 per month.

The downside? You’ll need to pay for the six-month or one-year option in full. However, you pretty much need a VPN for a lot longer than just a month, so it makes sense to tie yourself in long-term.

Sometimes, ExpressVPN also has a bigger sale going on depending on the time of year, but it all depends on whether you’re able to wait for a big sales event or not.

