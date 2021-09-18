Having a no-log VPN is extremely important as it’s the very foundation of security and user privacy — if a VPN doesn’t commit to a no-log policy, it’s safe to assume that it is harvesting your data and selling it to advertisers or other third parties. Needless to say, in this age of digital data being an important facet of our everyday lives, it’s imperative that you keep your information safe and secure. The best VPN services can help guide you as you traverse the digital landscape and keep your information locked away from prying eyes and away from harvesters, malicious companies, or even hackers.

While it’s recommended to use a premium private VPN subscription plan for your everyday use, you may get away with using a free VPN. If you choose the latter option, we recommend you take a peek at our list of the best free VPN services to understand which ones are actually safe to use and which ones will keep your privacy and data secure. If you’re wondering what the best no-log VPNs are, check out some of the options in the list below, conduct your own research, and purchase according to your own tastes and needs.

NordVPN

Country of registration: Panama

Panama Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux

iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux Cost: $12 per month

$12 per month Number of servers: 5,237+

5,237+ Simultaneous connections: 6

6 Famous security features on each server

NordVPN needs no introduction — it’s such a popular VPN that it transcends the industry and becomes the common entry point for those who are unfamiliar with what VPNs really are. Registered and legally operated in Panama, NordVPN does not heed to the beck and call of prying third-party clients or governments that may want to take your data. If there were even any data to be taken. This no-log VPN does a stellar job at adhering to its ironclad policy of never tracking and recording user data, so even if it was obliged to surrender personal information about a customer, there would be nothing to give.

With the NordLynx protocol in conjunction with OpenVPN and AES 256-bit encryption, you can be sure that your identity will never be revealed as there is literally no time in the observable universe to crack a 256-bit key. The no-log policy seems like somewhat of an afterthought in comparison to this heavyweight protection. Nonetheless, NordVPN crosses its T’s and dots its I’s and makes sure no stone goes uncovered in its quest to provide the most comprehensive protection package on the internet.

Although we reckon you’ll enjoy and value your NordVPN subscription, we also understand that different individuals have different tastes, and the service may not be for you. In that case, you’re welcome to trigger a full refund, no questions asked, under the company’s 30-day money-back guarantee. You can contact the 24/7 customer service and ask for a refund, and you can receive one without hassle!

PrivadoVPN

Country of registration: Switzerland

Switzerland Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS

iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS Cost: $8 per month

$8 per month Number of servers: 200+

200+ Simultaneous connections: 10

10 Free 10Gbps per month with the free plan

PrivadoVPN swears by its no-log policy and the fact that they don’t throttle speeds regardless of whether you’re using the generous 10Gbps of free data or the premium plan. This freemium model is what keeps PrivadoVPN going, and you may typically see other free VPNs throttle speeds considerably or sacrifice security — but PrivadoVPN does neither. This 10Gbps of free monthly data is extremely useful for those who simply cannot afford a VPN and need to use one to provide basic protection digitally.

PrivadoVPN was founded in 2019 and is still relatively new to the industry, so it doesn’t have as many servers as institutional titans like NordVPN or ExpressVPN, but you can feel safe knowing that each server is filled to the brim with modern protocols, sturdy encryption, and a no-log policy. What it lacks in servers, it makes up for in simultaneous connections. Connect up to ten of your devices at the same time (family and friends welcome, too!) for widespread coverage.

Compared to many options on this list, PrivadoVPN is a private VPN that is excellent for its price point. For $8 per month, you can connect to over 200 global servers on up to 10 simultaneous devices. If you’re still unsure, you’re welcome to try the free data plan — no strings attached!

ExpressVPN

Country of registration: British Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux

iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux Cost: $13 per month

$13 per month Number of servers: 3,000+

3,000+ Simultaneous connections: 5

5 Revolutionary security features like Lightway

Registered in the British Virgin Islands is ExpressVPN, one of the leading institutions in the VPN industry. Its country of registration is important, as it resides on a completely independent state that does not adhere to the beck and call of the 14 Eyes Alliance. If the U.S., U.K., Canada, etc., come calling and ask the company for customers’ personal information, it has no obligation to collaborate with governments or third parties. This, in conjunction with its no-log policy, ensures that customers are always safe, no matter the intruder.

ExpressVPN constantly revolutionizes the way VPNs work. It developed Lightway, a modern protocol that ensures your IP address is fully obfuscated with a faster and stronger connection to its server. It also developed TrustedServer, a more efficient way of purging data as soon as a server is turned on or off, guaranteeing your information is never stored on a hard drive. These developments are what make ExpressVPN a fan favorite among all the competition.

The service costs $13 per month, which is not cheap, but considering the many developments ExpressVPN has made and contributed to the VPN industry, it is consistently the trailblazer advancing the tech and raising the standards for customers. Unfortunately, ExpressVPN does not have a free data option, so you can feel out the service, but it does have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Surfshark

Country of registration: British Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux

iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux Cost: $13 per month

$13 per month Number of servers: 3,200+

3,200+ Simultaneous connections: Unlimited

Unlimited Unlimited global bandwidth

Surfshark is not only a private VPN with a strict no-log policy that helps liberate citizens in censored and restricted countries, it is also a VPN that can connect the whole household under only one subscription plan. How? Surfshark is unique because, through one $13 per month subscription, you can have unlimited simultaneous connections with unlimited global bandwidth. Allow your friends, family, and loved ones to experience the internet while connected to a VPN so they can understand the importance of privacy and safety.

With over 3,200 global servers, you can be sure to find a server for your needs. Whether you’re streaming, browsing the internet, or conducting transactions online, you can obfuscate your IP address effectively with only a click of a button. As soon as you connect to Surfshark’s private VPN servers, you are sifted through multiple protocols to ensure that you are completely anonymous on the internet.

Many might feel like $13 per month is a hefty price to pay for a VPN, but the fact that you can share this single subscription with unlimited devices solidifies Surfshark as one of the best value-for-money options you can pick on this list. Get your friends and family involved, split the bill, and enjoy a safe and secure internet.

Hotspot Shield

Country of registration: United States

United States Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux

iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux Cost: $8 per month

$8 per month Number of servers: 1,800+

1,800+ Simultaneous connections: 5

5 Great budget-friendly option

Hotspot Shield is a no-log VPN you’ll see advertised a lot on smartphone app stores, and it certainly is a popular option for iOS and Android users particularly. It gives an extremely generous free data plan of 500Mbps per day, which is just about 15Gbps per month! This can be extremely useful for people who simply cannot afford a VPN subscription and need to get on with their daily online activities — 500Mbps per day is nothing to scoff at!

Hotspot Shield passed both the WebRTC and DNS leak tests when investigated by independent auditing services, however, if you search “no-log Hotspot Shield” the information does not show up on the company website. This leaves some room for concern, but what the company doesn’t publish itself is published for them by multiple audits showing that the VPN is leakproof and does not record personal data.

The cost for this private VPN is only $8 per month, but if you feel that might be too much for you, we definitely encourage you to try the free data plan. It’s an amazing way of testing out Hotspot Shield and its capabilities before you commit to a subscription.

CyberGhost

Country of registration: Romania

Romania Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux

iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux Cost: $13 per month

$13 per month Number of servers: 7,300+

7,300+ Simultaneous connections: 7

7 Amazing security on each server

CyberGhost is uniquely branded and is certainly one of the more uncommon choices for regular customers. The company puts a lot of effort into its imagery to seem more accessible and modern, whereas its competitors may opt for something more stable and safe. However, CyberGhost goes all out on security, and you can tell it prioritizes its customers’ privacy and data.

With over 7,000 servers globally, you’ll always have a server close by that is lightning-fast. Whether you’re streaming, browsing, gaming, or doing other intensive activities, this VPN can provide you with amazing speeds at unlimited bandwidth. More importantly, for citizens in countries that practice heavy censorship or other malicious practices, CyberGhost could be life-changing as you can connect to a global server and access content on the free and open internet.

Unfortunately, CyberGhost doesn’t have a free data plan for you to try out, but its services should speak for itself, and we find that with seven simultaneous connections and over 7,000 global servers to choose from with unlimited bandwidth, there’s enough value there to warrant a $13 per month price tag. Of course, you’re entitled to a refund within the company’s 45-day money-back guarantee, so try CyberGhost today with no strings attached!

Does NordVPN keep logs?

NordVPN is famous for its security practices, and it goes without saying that they have a strict no-log policy in place. It does not record any logs of any of your internet activity, incoming and outgoing IP addresses, data transferred, files downloaded, and much more. It is one of the best VPNs on the market because of this strict no-log policy that prioritizes user privacy, but more importantly, the company’s headquarters are not located in any of the 14 Eyes Alliance jurisdictions. This means that if any of the countries in the 14 Eyes Alliance, such as the U.S., U.K., Canada, etc. demand information regarding a customer’s personal data, NordVPN has no inclination to oblige to any demands as it is technically located in Panama — which is a completely independent state.

Does ExpressVPN keep logs?

Just like all serious VPNs, ExpresVPN does not keep any logs on your activity while connected to its servers. The VPN does not store or record any of these activities: IP address (source or VPN), browsing history, traffic destination and metadata, DNS queries, as well as downloads, cookies, and more. ExpressVPN does admit to collecting some information, such as app versions successfully activated, dates connected to the VPN server, choice of VPN server location, and total megabits of data transferred per day. This information is not able to be used against you in any shape or form, so you need not worry about being identified based on it. This is in contrast to the debate ongoing regarding if free VPNs are safe or not — if you have any doubts, it’s always better to err on the side of caution and purchase a premium subscription from a quality VPN provider.

