Oilers vs Panthers Game 7 live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers clash in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals tonight. Either way, history will be made–either the Panthers will win their first Stanley Cup in history, or the Oilers will become the first team since 1942 to overcome a 3-0 series deficit to win the Cup.

Game 7 starts at 8:00 p.m. ET. In the United States, it will be televised on ABC, but if you’re looking to stream the NHL playoffs without cable, we’ve compiled the top options for watching a live stream of the game for free or cheap.

Is there a free Oilers vs Panthers Game 7 live stream?

In the United States, you can watch a live stream of Game 7 on Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package or above). All three of these live-TV streaming services include ABC (available live in most markets) among their channel packages, and all offer a free trial, allowing you to watch tonight’s game without paying anything at all.

The Fubo free trial is seven days long compared to five for YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. Fubo also has ABC live in a few more markets than the other two, so we’d recommend going with that as your first option, but all things considered, any three of these options should work perfectly fine for watching a live stream of tonight’s game for free.

Watch the Oilers vs Panthers Game 7 on ESPN+

If you’ve exhausted all of your free-trial options, and you just want the bare-minimum cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game, then ESPN+ is what you want. ESPN+ costs $11 per month, or, if you want to bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for a total of just $15 per month.

What’s particularly great about this option, besides the fact that it’s cheap, is that anyone in the United States can watch the game. You don’t have to worry about what market you’re in. Plus, it’s available in English, Spanish and ASL.

Watch the Oilers vs Panthers Game 7 live stream from abroad

For those who are outside of the United and don’t have a good way to watch a live stream of Game 7, you may want to check out a virtual private network (VPN). With a VPN, you can hide your IP address/location and connect to a digital server in the United States. This makes it look as though you’re physically located in the US, allowing you to use location-restricted services such as Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream or ESPN+.

We recommend NordVPN thanks to its reliability, speed and current sale price, but there are a number of good options out there. You can check out our ranking of the 18 best VPN services for some other choices.

