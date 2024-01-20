What channel is the UFC fight on today? How to watch UFC 297 live

If you’re trying to find out what the UFC 297 channel is for tonight, it’s a simple answer — it’s not actually a channel you need. Instead, to see the Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis fight and much more, you need to sign up to ESPN+ and buy the PPV to enjoy it. To watch the UFC live stream online, you just need to complete a few simple steps. Here’s what to do.

What channel is the UFC fight tonight?

UFC 297 is an exclusive UFC PPV event and will be broadcast exclusively through ESPN+ tonight, Saturday, January 20. To watch it, you’ll need to have a subscription to ESPN+ as well as purchase the PPV card.

The UFC 297 channel, so to speak, won’t just broadcast the fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis, either. While those two will be fighting for the UFC Middleweight Championship, there’s also a bout for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship with former title challenger Raquel Pennington taking on Mayra Bueno Silva. There are also fights between Neil Magny and Mike Malott in the welterweight division, along with middleweights Chris Curtis vs Marc-André Barriault and featherweights Arnold Allen vs Movsar Evloev. Many other fights form the preliminary card too with some great matchups to warm you up for the main events.

The early preliminaries start at 7:30 p.m. ET, the regular preliminaries start at 9:00 p.m. ET, and the main card begins at 11:00 p.m. ET. It’s a packed night of fights making the $80 fee for the UFC 297 PPV worth every cent.

How to watch the UFC 297 live stream

The only UFC 297 channel is ESPN+. UFC 297 is an exclusive PPV event on the streaming service. There’s no way around watching UFC 297 without signing up for ESPN+ as well as buying the PPV event. Sadly, there’s no ESPN+ free trial, but for sports fans, it’s worth checking out. The cheapest way to sign up to ESPN+ is to pay $11 for one month of access then buy the UFC 297 PPV event. However, that’s not necessarily the best value choice, especially if you love sports.

Another option is you can sign up to the Disney Bundle for $15 and you also gain access to Disney+ and Hulu. Disney+ is the home of all things Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and more, while Hulu has some fantastic originals and movie content. The three streaming services combined should entertain the whole family easily enough without ESPN+ simply becoming the UFC 297 channel.

A better method still is to buy a year’s worth of ESPN+ and the UFC 297 PPV for $135. It means you save $55 in total as ESPN+ usually costs $110 for the year. If you love more than just UFC, you’ll gain a lot here with ESPN+ offering college basketball, La Liga soccer, PGA Golf, and many more live events including tennis and other major sports. Even better, if you love to learn more about your favorite sports, there’s detailed insight and analysis available, along with access to ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series. It’s the ultimate choice for sports fans who love more than just UFC while still gaining you access to tonight’s all-important PPV event.

