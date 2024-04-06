Athletic Club vs Mallorca live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It all comes down to this, as Athletic Club and Mallorca clash in the 2024 Copa del Rey final at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville today.

Bilbao have won this competition 23 times in club history but haven’t broken through since 1984, losing in the final six straight times since then. Mallorca, on the other hand, have raised the Copa del Rey trophy just once before in 2003.

The match starts at 4:00 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Here’s everything you need to know about the streaming service and how to watch Athletic Club vs Mallorca.

Watch Athletic Club vs Mallorca on ESPN+

In the United States, this one is only on ESPN+. Since it doesn’t offer a free trial, there’s no way you can watch it totally cost-free. That’s unfortunate, but would you rather not watch the Copa del Rey final or pay $11 (monthly cost of ESPN+) so you can watch one of the biggest matches of the year?

That one seems pretty easy to answer, and that’s without considering everything else you’ll get to watch if you sign up.

In addition to today’s match, Real Madrid vs Barcelona (April 21, Dortmund vs Leverkusen (April 21) and the FA Cup semifinals (April 20 and 21) will all stream on ESPN+ within the next month. There’s also every other La Liga and Bundesliga match, plus tons of other live sports, original shows, 30-for-30 documentaries and more. So, while it’s unfortunate you can’t watch for free, this is pretty much the perfect time to grab a month of ESPN+.

Watch Athletic Club vs Mallorca Live Stream from Abroad

Typically, you would only be able to watch the Copa del Rey final on ESPN+ if you were in the United States. However, there’s one way around that: a virtual private network (VPN). If you’re abroad somewhere, you can use a VPN to hide your IP address and connect to a digital server in the US. This lets you access content such as ESPN+ as if you were actually located there.

NordVPN tops our list of the best VPN services thanks to its reliability and ease of use. That would be our recommendation, but if you want to look into some other options, you can also check out our guide to the best VPN deals available right now.

