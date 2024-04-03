Watch Leverkusen vs Dusseldorf live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Looking to keep the dream of a historic treble alive, Bayer Leverkusen take on Fortuna Dusseldorf in the DFB-Pokal semifinals today. With a commanding lead atop the Bundesliga and a spot in the Europa League quarterfinals, Xabi Alonso’s squad is well-positioned to put some finishing touches on a magical season. But first they’ll need to get past Dusseldorf to secure their first German Cup final since 2020.

In the United States, this match will be televised on ESPNU, with kickoff at 2:45 p.m. ET. Fortunately, though, even if you don’t have cable, we’ve put together all the different ways you can watch a live stream for free or cheap.

Is There a Free Leverkusen vs Dusseldorf Live Stream?

There are a bunch of live-TV streaming services that include ESPNU in their channel packages, but there are only three that also come with a free trial: Fubo (you’ll want to go with either the “Premier” channel package or the “Pro” package plus the “Sports Plus” add-on in order to get ESPNU), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Choice” channel package or above).

Long-term, all of these have different pros and cons. Fubo, for example, has the biggest channel package. YouTube TV has “multiview” for when there’s more than one game on at once you want to watch. DirecTV Stream offers Max, Cinemax, Starz, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and MGM+ all for free for your first three months.

But short-term, if you just want to watch Leverkusen vs Dusseldorf and then cancel your subscription before your free trial ends, then take your pick. Any of them will work perfectly fine for that.

Watch Leverkusen vs Dusseldorf on ESPN+

If you want as much soccer for as little money as possible, then ESPN+ is the way to go. Though there isn’t a free trial with ESPN+, it will run you just $11 per month (or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) or $110 for the year.

ESPN+ includes today’s Leverkusen vs Dusseldorf match, as well as the final in May. It also has Bundesliga, La Liga, Copa del Rey, FA Cup, international soccer, other live sports, original shows, 30-for-30 documentaries, exclusive written content and much more.

So, if you take free trials out of the equation, not only is ESPN+ the cheapest way to watch today’s match, but it’s an excellent long-term streaming service to have for any sports fan.

Watch Leverkusen vs Dusseldorf Live Stream from Abroad

All of those previously mentioned streaming services will block your access when they register your location as outside of the United States. But what if, to these sites, it looked like you were in the US? That’s exactly what a virtual private network (VPN) does. It hides your IP address and connects you to a digital server in the US or any other country. It then appears as though you’re located there, allowing you to bypass any geo-locks.

NordVPN is reliable, fast and has a number of great features. That’s what we would go with to start, but you can also check out our guides to the best VPN services and the best VPN deals.

