 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Watch Leverkusen vs Dusseldorf live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Looking to keep the dream of a historic treble alive, Bayer Leverkusen take on Fortuna Dusseldorf in the DFB-Pokal semifinals today. With a commanding lead atop the Bundesliga and a spot in the Europa League quarterfinals, Xabi Alonso’s squad is well-positioned to put some finishing touches on a magical season. But first they’ll need to get past Dusseldorf to secure their first German Cup final since 2020.

In the United States, this match will be televised on ESPNU, with kickoff at 2:45 p.m. ET. Fortunately, though, even if you don’t have cable, we’ve put together all the different ways you can watch a live stream for free or cheap.

Is There a Free Leverkusen vs Dusseldorf Live Stream?

Fubo TV.
Digital Trends

There are a bunch of live-TV streaming services that include ESPNU in their channel packages, but there are only three that also come with a free trial: Fubo (you’ll want to go with either the “Premier” channel package or the “Pro” package plus the “Sports Plus” add-on in order to get ESPNU), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Choice” channel package or above).

Related

Long-term, all of these have different pros and cons. Fubo, for example, has the biggest channel package. YouTube TV has “multiview” for when there’s more than one game on at once you want to watch. DirecTV Stream offers Max, Cinemax, Starz, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and MGM+ all for free for your first three months.

But short-term, if you just want to watch Leverkusen vs Dusseldorf and then cancel your subscription before your free trial ends, then take your pick. Any of them will work perfectly fine for that.

Watch Leverkusen vs Dusseldorf on ESPN+

Liverpool vs. West Ham in the Carabao Cup on ESPN Plus.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you want as much soccer for as little money as possible, then ESPN+ is the way to go. Though there isn’t a free trial with ESPN+, it will run you just $11 per month (or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) or $110 for the year.

ESPN+ includes today’s Leverkusen vs Dusseldorf match, as well as the final in May. It also has Bundesliga, La Liga, Copa del Rey, FA Cup, international soccer, other live sports, original shows, 30-for-30 documentaries, exclusive written content and much more.

So, if you take free trials out of the equation, not only is ESPN+ the cheapest way to watch today’s match, but it’s an excellent long-term streaming service to have for any sports fan.

Watch Saarbrücken vs FCK Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

All of those previously mentioned streaming services will block your access when they register your location as outside of the United States. But what if, to these sites, it looked like you were in the US? That’s exactly what a virtual private network (VPN) does. It hides your IP address and connects you to a digital server in the US or any other country. It then appears as though you’re located there, allowing you to bypass any geo-locks.

NordVPN is reliable, fast and has a number of great features. That’s what we would go with to start, but you can also check out our guides to the best VPN services and the best VPN deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club live stream: Can you watch for free?
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

La Liga leaders Real Madrid take on fourth-place Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu today. Los Merengues haven't lost a league match since September, but they should get a big challenge here from Bilbao, who are looking to hold onto that last Champions League spot.

Kickoff is about to happen, at 3:00 p.m. ET, and it will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States. There are, however, some other ways you can watch a free live stream of the match in the US.
Is There a Free Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Stream?

Read more
Marseille vs PSG live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

Another rendition of the famed Le Classique rivalry comes our way today, as Ligue 1 leaders PSG head to Stade Velodrome for a showdown against seventh-place Marseille. There aren't many implications when it comes to the actual standings, as PSG seem intent to run away with another title, but none of that matters when it's time for the biggest rivalry in France. It's going to be big no matter what.

The match is about to start, at 2:45 p.m. ET, and in the United States it will be televised on beIN Sports. If you don't have cable or don't have that channel, there are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the match for free or cheap.
The Best Way to Watch Marseille vs PSG

Read more
Purdue vs Tennessee live stream: Can you watch for free?
sling tv march madness 2024 ncaa basketball lead image

In a battle of the top two national player of the year candidates, Zach Edey and Purdue take on Dalton Knecht and Tennessee in the Midwest regional final today. Either way, it's going to be the first time in a while we've seen either of these schools in the men's Final Four, as Purdue haven't been there since 1980, while the Volunteers are seeking their first ever appearance.

The game is about to begin, at 2:20 p.m. ET today, and will be televised on CBS. But if you don't have cable and you want to watch March Madness online, there are a lot of different ways you can watch a free live stream of the game.
Is There a Free Purdue vs Tennessee Live Stream?

Read more