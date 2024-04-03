Watch PSG vs Rennes live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Paris Saint-Germain welcome Rennes to Parc des Princes for a Coupe de France semifinal clash today. Rennes managed a 1-1 draw when they last visited PSG in February, but they’ll nonetheless be viewed as big underdogs when they take on Les Parisiens, who look to remain alive in their quest for a French Cup/Ligue 1/Champions League treble.

The match starts at 3:10 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 2 in the United States. However, if you’re looking to watch a live stream of the match, there are three different ways you can do that for free.

Is There a Free PSG vs Rennes Live Stream?

There are three live-TV streaming services that include Fox Sports and come with a free trial.

All three of them will work just fine for watching PSG vs Rennes, but we would start with Fubo.

Not only does it have the best channel package, with more than 180 in total, but it also has the longest free trial at seven days. It’s also the best option if you’re particularly interested in French football. That’s because it also includes beIN Sports, which televises most Ligue 1 matches, including PSG vs Clermont on Saturday, and Monaco vs Rennes on Sunday.

YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” comes with 100-plus channels, including Fox Sports 2. The free trial is only five days long, but this is particular nice thanks to its “multiview” feature, which lets you split your screen into four quadrants if there are multiple games or events you want to watch at once.

Finally, we have DirecTV Stream. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” or “Premier” channel plan to get FS2, but you can include any package you want in your free five-day trial. If you want something long-term, this would be the most expensive, but it does offer a pretty enticing deal of Max, Starz, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, MGM+ and Cinemax all for free for your first three months ($168 value).

As you can see, all of these services have different things to offer. But ultimately, if you simply want to watch PSG vs Rennes and then cancel before your free trial comes to a close, none of them will let you down.

How to Watch the PSG vs Rennes Live Stream from Abroad

Trying to watch the match from outside of the United States? You’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to do that. That’s because a VPN can hide your location and connect you to a server in a different country (in this case, that country would be the US). This makes it look as though you’re actually physically located there, allowing you to access content that would otherwise be restricted.

You can peruse our lists of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals, but if you just want to go with something right now, NordVPN is the top choice. It’s doesn’t limit bandwidth speeds, making it perfect for streaming sports, plus it’s reliable, easy to use and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

