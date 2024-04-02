 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Juventus vs Lazio live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

The first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals gets underway today, as Juventus takes on Lazio at Allianz Stadium.

The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET. In the United States, it will be broadcast on Paramount+, but there are actually a couple of different ways you can watch a live stream of Juventus vs Lazio — and other Coppa Italia matches — for free.

Is There a Free Juventus vs Lazio Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

Though this match is technically exclusive to Paramount+ in the United States, your live stream options aren’t quite that limited. That’s because there are three different ways–with three different free trials–you can get Paramount+.

Related

The most straightforward and obvious way to get it is through Paramount itself. The “Essential” plan, which includes every Coppa Italia match, is just $6 per month or $60 for the year. That’s ultimately $12 total if you want to watch all of the remaining Coppa Italia matches (the second legs of the semis are on April 23 and 24, and the final is on May 15), but it also comes with a seven-day free trial if you just want to watch today’s match without paying anything.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels. This includes all of the same live and on-demand content as the first option, and it comes with a separate seven-day free trial. The big difference is that you’ll watch on Prime’s digital platforms rather Paramount’s.

Finally, if you sign up for a free five-day trial of DirecTV Stream, you can also get “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” as an add-on. You won’t be able to watch the match on DirecTV Stream itself, but you can use your credentials to log-in and watch on the Paramount+ app or website.

How to Watch the Juventus vs Lazio Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Looking to stream Paramount+, Amazon Prime or DirecTV Stream from outside of the United States? Those services are normally restricted to US-only, but a virtual private network (VPN) can sidestep those restrictions by hiding your IP address–and thus, your location.

If you’re looking for a recommendation, we would go with NordVPN, which is reliable, fast and has an unparalleled amount of servers (this is important because you’ll need to connect to a server in whatever country you want to access content from). It doesn’t have a free trial, but it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can still try it out risk-free.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Purdue vs Tennessee live stream: Can you watch for free?
sling tv march madness 2024 ncaa basketball lead image

In a battle of the top two national player of the year candidates, Zach Edey and Purdue take on Dalton Knecht and Tennessee in the Midwest regional final today. Either way, it's going to be the first time in a while we've seen either of these schools in the men's Final Four, as Purdue haven't been there since 1980, while the Volunteers are seeking their first ever appearance.

The game is about to begin, at 2:20 p.m. ET today, and will be televised on CBS. But if you don't have cable and you want to watch March Madness online, there are a lot of different ways you can watch a free live stream of the game.
Is There a Free Purdue vs Tennessee Live Stream?

Read more
Man City vs Arsenal live stream: Can you watch for free?
watch this incredible fpv drone video of man citys stadium city

First place in the Premier League is potentially on the line today, as Manchester City host league leaders Arsenal in a massive showdown. This is the final match of the season that features two of the three sides battling it out for the title, so it's difficult to overstate the importance of this one.

No way you want to miss it. It's kicking off very soon, at 11:30 a.m. ET, and will be televised on NBC in the United States. But if you don't have cable or can't get to a TV, there are a number of different ways you can watch a live stream.
Is There a Free Man City vs Arsenal Live Stream?

Read more
Liverpool vs Brighton live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer field.

As the impossibly tight three-team race for the Premier League title enters its final 10-game stretch, Liverpool look to keep pace when they take on eighth-place Brighton at Anfield today.

The match is about to start, bright and early in the U.S., at 9:00 a.m. ET, and it will be televised on USA Network. Fortunately, that means you have a bevy of different options for watching a live stream of the match, including several that are free.
The Best Way to Watch Liverpool vs Brighton

Read more