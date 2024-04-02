 Skip to main content
Saarbrücken vs FCK live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

In a match that will see the first non-Bundesliga team reach the DFB-Pokal final since 2011, third-division FC Saarbrücken take on second-division FC Kaiserslautern at Ludwigsparkstadion today. A cup semi is always big. A cup semi between two underdogs is huge. A cup semi between two underdogs that also happens to be a derby is can’t-miss stuff.

This one starts at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU in the United States. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, there are also several ways you can watch a free live stream of Saarbrücken vs FCK.

Is There a Free Saarbrücken vs FCK Live Stream?

Fubo TV.
Digital Trends

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 180-plus other channels via Fubo. You’ll need either the “Premier” channel package or the “Pro” channel package plus the “Sports Plus” add-on to get ESPNU, but you can include either of those with your seven-day free trial. You can then watch both Saarbrucken vs FCK and tomorrow’s Leverkusen vs Dusseldorf semifinal (also on ESPNU).

If you’ve already used up your Fubo free trial, you could also try out either YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Choice” channel package or above). Both include ESPNU, and both come with a five-day free trial.

Watch Saarbrücken vs FCK on ESPN+

Liverpool vs. West Ham in the Carabao Cup on ESPN Plus.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Of course, every DFB-Pokal game (including the final on May 25) also streams on ESPN+. There’s no free trial with ESPN+, but if you’ve already used up all your free trials for the previously mentioned streaming services, this instantly becomes by far the cheapest way to watch the match. It’s just $11 per month (or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) or $110 for the year.

Price aside, this is also just a flat-out good option if you’re interested in watching a lot of soccer. ESPN+ also includes every Bundesliga match, every La Liga match, Copa del Rey (the final is on Saturday), FA Cup, Eredivisie (Feyenoord vs Ajax is on Sunday), other smaller leagues and various international competitions. There’s also dozens of other live sports and tons of on-demand content.

Watch Saarbrücken vs FCK Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Even if you’re outside of the United States, you can watch any of the aforementioned streaming services by using a virtual private network (VPN). While you would otherwise run into a geo-lock if you tried to access them from abroad, a VPN hides your location so you can get around those restrictions.

NordVPN is our recommendation, but there are plenty of good options out there. We’ve also put together some guides to the best VPN services and best VPN deals if you want to research some alternatives.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
