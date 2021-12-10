Sign up for ESPN+ today and save $50 on the UFC 269 PPV

This Saturday, two lightweight titans are clashing in the Octagon at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in a contest for the championship belt. Reigning champ Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira will be putting his title on the line in his first defense, and his opponent is none other than Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier, the top-ranked fighter on the UFC lightweight roster. This is a pay-per-view event airing exclusively on the premium ESPN+ streaming platform, but the good news is that if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up now and enjoy a $50 discount on the UFC 269 PPV. Here’s what you need to know.

UFC 269, like almost all numbered UFC events, is a pay-per-view. As of now (and for the foreseeable future), all UFC PPV shows air exclusively on ESPN+, the sports broadcaster’s premium streaming platform. ESPN+ costs $7 or $70 per year, while UFC pay-per-views will each set you back $70. That means that an annual ESPN+ subscription and a UFC PPV package together usually cost $140; however, if you’re a new subscriber, you can take advantage of a one-time deal that lets you bundle a year’s worth of ESPN+ with the UFC 269 pay-per-view for just $90. That saves you a cool 50 bucks.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier is one of the most highly anticipated matchups of 2021. After passing on a title shot in favor of his trilogy bout with Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier — who currently sits at the top spot on the UFC lightweight roster, right under champion Charles Oliveira — is finally going after the belt. He unsuccessfully challenged for the championship before in 2019 but lost to then-champ Khabib Nurmagomedov. With Khabib now in retirement, Poirier is the top contender to unseat Oliveira, who won the belt in May at UFC 262. UFC 269 will be the Brazilian champion’s first title defense. It’ll be a hard one, too, with a challenger as dangerous as Poirier on deck.

If you want to see how things shake out for yourself this weekend, then there’s still time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 269 PPV bundle deal, but note that you can only redeem this offer once. Existing ESPN+ subscribers will have to shell out the usual $70 to watch UFC 269 online live. After you sign up, you can install ESPN+ on virtually any modern mobile device, streaming stick, smart TV, or gaming console (Xbox or PlayStation), or you can just livestream Oliveira vs. Poirier right in your computer’s web browser. The UFC 269 main event begins Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

