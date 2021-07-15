  1. Deals
It’s a good idea to have great office software on your PC or Mac but it can be expensive to enjoy the best options out there. Fortunately, we’ve got the deal for you. Right now, you can snap up Microsoft Office 365 Personal for just $52 at HP for a limited time only. That’s a modest but crucial savings of $18, making this a sweet deal if you’re looking to enjoy 12 months of Microsoft Office 365 time for less than usual. We can’t see stock lasting for long though so if you want to get in on this offer, snap it up now before the price goes back to normal.

As hard as you’ve probably tried to find the best alternatives to Microsoft Office, there’s nothing quite like the full experience. It’s a fantastic set of software tools. For the money, you get access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more, setting you up to do everything you could possibly need. That includes typing up documents for work, letters, organizing PowerPoint presentations or simply catching up on your email in the most efficient way.

Sure, you can use the likes of Google Docs for much of this but Microsoft Office 365 simply just works and is often much easier to use. It works for PC and Mac so whatever your system, you’ll be happy with the results here. Other features include being able to easily save and share files and photos across your devices using OneDrive, so you’re always moments away from your key content.

Microsoft Office 365 Personal is available now at HP for just $52, saving you $18 on the usual price. For a year’s worth of useful software, that’s an awesome deal, working out at only $1 per week. You won’t regret snapping it up and you’ll wonder how you lived without it.

More Microsoft Office deals

The world of Microsoft Office deals can be pretty varied so we’ve also looked at the best prices for larger packages such as if you want a lifetime key or a subscription that covers multiple people. If you’re looking to spend a little more, you’ll be happy with these deals but the Microsoft 375 Personal option should suit the majority of users.

Microsoft 365 Family, 15-Month Subscription, up to 6 people (PC/Mac)

$90 $100
Have a busy family, or just need several copies of Microsoft 365 for your office? This 365 package gets you digital keys for up to 6 people for 15 months. Works with both PC and Mac.
Buy at Newegg

Microsoft 365 Personal (1 person, 12-month subscription)

$42 $70
Get the core suite of Office programs along with cloud functionality, multi-device compatibility, and more for a great price for a one-year subscription with auto-renewal.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Office 365 Home 12-month subscription

$90 $100
One-year subscription for up to 6 people for Microsoft Office 365 Home. Windows or Mac.
Buy at Walmart

Microsoft Office 2019 Home and Student (lifetime key for PC & Mac)

$125 $150
If you want a basic Microsoft Office 2019 suite, this is the best price going right now on the latest version of core Office apps including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Office Professional 2019

$400 $440
Packed with all the classic apps for professionals, the Microsoft Office Professional 2019 also comes with access to Outlook, Publisher, and Access for one PC.
Buy at Newegg

Microsoft 365 Business Standard (1 User, 12-Month Subscription)

$135 $150
This downloadable copy of Microsoft 365 Business (with a 12-month subscription) is a great option for professionals. It features Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive, plus some extras.
Buy at Newegg
