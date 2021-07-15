It’s a good idea to have great office software on your PC or Mac but it can be expensive to enjoy the best options out there. Fortunately, we’ve got the deal for you. Right now, you can snap up Microsoft Office 365 Personal for just $52 at HP for a limited time only. That’s a modest but crucial savings of $18, making this a sweet deal if you’re looking to enjoy 12 months of Microsoft Office 365 time for less than usual. We can’t see stock lasting for long though so if you want to get in on this offer, snap it up now before the price goes back to normal.

As hard as you’ve probably tried to find the best alternatives to Microsoft Office, there’s nothing quite like the full experience. It’s a fantastic set of software tools. For the money, you get access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more, setting you up to do everything you could possibly need. That includes typing up documents for work, letters, organizing PowerPoint presentations or simply catching up on your email in the most efficient way.

Sure, you can use the likes of Google Docs for much of this but Microsoft Office 365 simply just works and is often much easier to use. It works for PC and Mac so whatever your system, you’ll be happy with the results here. Other features include being able to easily save and share files and photos across your devices using OneDrive, so you’re always moments away from your key content.

Microsoft Office 365 Personal is available now at HP for just $52, saving you $18 on the usual price. For a year’s worth of useful software, that’s an awesome deal, working out at only $1 per week. You won’t regret snapping it up and you’ll wonder how you lived without it.

The world of Microsoft Office deals can be pretty varied so we’ve also looked at the best prices for larger packages such as if you want a lifetime key or a subscription that covers multiple people. If you’re looking to spend a little more, you’ll be happy with these deals but the Microsoft 375 Personal option should suit the majority of users.

