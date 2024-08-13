 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 is up to $600 off today

Microsoft is the home of one of the better laptop deals at the moment, with up to $600 off select models of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2. The discount varies depending on the specification you go for, so essentially the more you spend, the bigger the saving. Models start from $1,900 instead of $2,000 and the highest end option costs $3,100 instead of $3,700. We’re on hand to take you through all the different options available so you can find what works best for you and your budget. These deals will end on August 25. To check out all the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 options, click the link below or keep reading while we take you through it.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2

It wasn’t that long ago that the idea of Microsoft being one of the best laptop brands felt unimaginable. Since then though, its Surface series has easily earned that place. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2, for instance, is designed for creative professionals so it’s powerful and stylish.

The basic Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It’s currently $100 off so it’s down to $1,900. However, you can also go for the high-end model which is down to $3,100 from $3,700. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 while increasing the memory to a huge 64GB and the storage space to 2TB SSD. It also has a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060.

With all models, there’s a gorgeous looking 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2400 x 1600. It looks great and can be used in either regular laptop mode or in tablet or presentation mode, so there’s plenty of flexibility here. It’s those kind of things that mean the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 stands out among the best laptops. That’s not forgetting things like a great trackpad and a 1080p webcam. It all comes together to be a truly attractive setup.

Right now, all the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 models are heavily discounted at Microsoft. You can buy the most basic model for $100 off, down to $1,900, while the priciest model is $3,100 instead of $3,700 and sports a huge 64GB of memory and 2TB SSD along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. For a more mid-range option, check out the model which costs $2,500 instead of $2,800 and has 32GB of memory, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. All these deals end on August 25 or when models sell out.

Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
