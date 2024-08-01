Big ideas with creative elements sometimes require a lot of power or, to be more specific, newer systems with capable hardware. Even graphic design using cloud solutions like Canva and Adobe tools require a little extra power that older laptops and desktops may not have, at least if you haven’t upgraded in a while. But don’t fret. Dell has you covered with top PC deals for creatives and big ideas — busywork, too! We’re talking hefty discounts on gaming PCs, laptops, workstations, monitors and additional PC accessories, including even high-fidelity webcams.

What you should shop in Dell’s top PC deals for creatives and big ideas

It takes a bit of work to stay on the bleeding edge, meaning you have to upgrade every couple of years if you want to build using the latest and greatest tools. That’s definitely the case for creative work like graphic design, media streaming, music, and beyond. That can get expensive really fast if you’re buying all your gear at full price. Fortunately, Dell understands and has dropped some incredible top PC deals just before the start of the new school year and the end of summer.

A great example is the , usually $2,345. That saves you $350 on a desktop with a 14th Gen Intel Core i9, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive. You can choose a few upgrades, which would change the price, but the base model has plenty of power for pretty much anything you’d want to do, from gaming to visual tasks like photo or video editing.

Overall, Dell’s top PC deals give you enough time to upgrade your laptop or desktop and keep the momentum going. Here are a few of our favorites from the sale:

While we have outlined some of the best deals as part of the event, we still recommend browsing yourself to see what’s available. We couldn’t possibly include everything here. Dell is offering excellent deals on laptops, desktops, workstations, monitors, accessories, and more. Even if you need something like a new webcam, now’s the time to grab one.

Dell is also offering Back to School offers, where customers can get up to 10% off all products with a valid student email. That’s 10% off Inspiron, XPS, Alienware PCs, Alienware and S Series monitors, and Dell brand electronics and accessories.