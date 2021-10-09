  1. Deals
Massive 4K TVs get massive discounts at Best Buy today – save up to $300!

It’s a great time of year to shop 4K TV deals or invest in an upgrade for your home theater; we’re seeing deals on giant screen 4K TVs from all the biggest retailers. And right now, at Best Buy, there are huge discounts – up to $300 – on massive 4K TVs. Check them out below:

65-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV – $580, was $800

If you’re browsing 65-inch 4K TV deals, you may already know that a 65-inch screen can be the perfect size for an apartment, living room, or even a bedroom. This Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV boasts Quantum Dot technology for the most precise colors and vivid picture. It also has 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution), which can upscale your old content to Ultra HD-levels. And then there’s Dolby Vision for the sharpest images and High Dynamic Range for the widest range of color details. What all this amounts to is an unbelievable screen. As for this 4K TV’s smart qualities, it has Fire TV, so you’ll have easy access to hundreds of thousands of shows and videos. There’s also Alexa voice control, which you can use to not only find and watch content, but switch inputs as well. With diverse connections and added parental control, this 4K TV has everything.

70-inch Hisense Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV — $550, was $850

The 70-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K Smart TV gives you a giant screen, so you can enjoy a cinematic experience at home. Like many of the screens in these 70-inch 4K TV deals, it’s great for film as well as gaming — this TV comes ready to play. It’s equipped with three HDMI inputs and two USB ports, giving you tons of options to connect game consoles, media players, and more. Visually, there’s 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, Auto Low Latency Mode, and DTS Virtual: X for the very best experience. This TV is smart, too, offering Android TV streaming built-in, with Chromecast support so you can import content from your phone, tablet, or computer. On top of all this, there’s Google Assistant, so you never have to even use a remote to control your TV, find content, or adjust your smart home. It’s got it all!

75-inch Toshiba C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV – $750, was $1,000

When browsing 75-inch 4K TV deals, it’s hard to find a brand as recognizable as Toshiba. This TV features 4K resolution, the Regza Engine 4K for breathtaking picture quality, as well as Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 to give your 4K TV cinematic qualities. You’ll feel like you’re in your own private theater. The TV is equipped with DTS Virtual: X technology for the most immersive audio. This smart TV is built with Fire technology, opening you up to hundreds of thousands of films and TV shows, as well as a seamless, easy-to-navigate interface. Best of all, there’s an Alexa Voice Remote, which allows you to easily search and navigate content, as well as switch inputs with your voice. On top of this, it supports Apple AirPlay, so you can share all your photos, videos, and more with just the click of a button. Nothing could be easier!

More 4K TV deals

Not satisfied? Want to see more options? We’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 4K TV deals, below.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$800 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself. more
Buy at Best Buy

58-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV

$500 $530
The perfect easy entry into the world of smart TVs, with simple streaming from your favorite services, 4K resolution and HDR, and a gaming mode as well. more
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch Sony X80J 4K TV

$800 $950
Enjoy 4K resolution in a moderate size which is great for medium-sized rooms, with smart features like Google TV for streaming from all your favorite services. more
Buy at Best Buy

70-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV

$690 $700
Get an ample-sized TV with 4K resolution plus Dolby Vision HDR, support for Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, and a handy auto game mode. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Bravia XR 8K TV

$6,500 $8,000
Sony's popular Bravia TV offer features like upscaling, a fast processor, integration with Google TV, and support for a slim wall mount for a sleek and elegant look. more
Buy at Best Buy
