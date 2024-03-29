 Skip to main content
Don’t miss these affordable 75-inch TV deals — from just $500

Aaron Mamiit
By

Gone are the days when you had to spend more than $1,000 to get a TV as large as 75 inches. Best Buy is currently offering TV deals that can get you screens of this size for about half that amount. We’ve gathered our favorite bargains starting at $500, from some of the best TV brands such as Toshiba, Insignia, TCL, and Samsung. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of these discounts though, as a lot of families will want to upgrade their home theater setup with massive displays for such affordable prices. You’ll have to complete your purchase before stocks run out.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K TV — $500, was $650

Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.
Toshiba

The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, and with support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, it will enable a truly cinematic experience within the comforts of your own living room. It’s a smart TV that runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which not only grants access to all of the popular streaming services, but also allows you to use voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa with the included Alexa Voice Remote.

Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $520, was $600

The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.
Best Buy

Get 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range with the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, for breathtaking details and a wide range of vivid colors. The TV supports HDMI ARC/eARC connectivity, and it’s also powered by Fire TV so that you can watch your favorite streaming shows. The Alexa Voice Remote will let you control your entertainment, search for content, switch input sources, and more with the help of Alexa.

TCL 75-inch S4 4K TV — $530, was $550

The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.
TCL

The TCL S4 4K TV will give you 4K Ultra HD quality and support for the most advanced HDR formats, plus access to DTS Virtual: X for immersive 3D sound. It’s also a smart TV with the Google TV platform, which is compatible with all of the popular streaming services and enables casting from your mobile devices to its 75-inch screen through its built-in Chromecast. The TV also accepts voice commands through either Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa.

Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV — $550, was $600

The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.
Samsung

Samsung, which is a mainstay in our roundup of the best TVs for its premium models, is also offering budget-friendly options like the Samsung TU690T 4K TV. You’ll get 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR, as well as access to your favorite streaming services through the Tizen operating system. It works with Apple’s AirPlay 2 to stream content from your mobile devices to its 75-inch screen, and its compatible with other smart home devices that are running either Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

