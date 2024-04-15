This 50-inch 4K TV is so cheap we thought it was a mistake

Walmart has one of the best TV deals we’ve seen in a little while. Right now, you can buy the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV for just $223 meaning you save $25 off the regular price of $248. Under $225 for a 50-inch 4K TV from a reputable brand is pretty great to see for anyone who needs a cheap new TV. That goes for whether you need a TV for your home office, your child’s bedroom, or you simply need an inexpensive solution for your living room. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV

Vizio is one of the best TV brands around right now thanks to it offering great features and value for money. With the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV, you get plenty of great features on top of the already good-looking 4K screen. It has a Dolby Vision Bright Mode so you get more lifelike accuracy, color saturation, black detail, and brightness. There’s also support for HDR10/+ and HLG formats.

A full array backlight ensures that LEDs are evenly distributed across the screen so you get superior light uniformity and picture performance. There are also intelligent pixel-level brightness adjustments via Active Pixel Tuning so that contrast levels are tuned frame by frame in over 2,000 zones of the screen. Even if you’re watching HD content, you can enjoy it upscaled thanks to its IQ Active processor which delivers superior picture processing.

When playing games, things get even better thanks to a dedicated V-Gaming Engine which uses AMD FreeSync while offering sub 10ms input lag, 4K 48-60 fps variable refresh rates, and an auto game mode which optimizes the picture for gaming. There’s also support for Dolby Vision and HGiG. Three HDMI 2.1 ports mean the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV is perfectly pivoted for the latest games consoles too, offering functionality that some of the best TVs https://www.digitaltrends.com/home-theater/best-tvs/ provide too.

Elsewhere, there’s DTS Virtual:X for immersive audio, while you get fast and easy navigation with SmartCast, and you can always listen via Bluetooth headphones instead of relying on the TV speakers. Standard features like Apple AirPlay and Chromecast are all included.

Usually priced at $248, the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV is even cheaper today at Walmart with the retailer dropping the price to just $223. A great deal for anyone keeping costs down, check it out now before the sale ends very soon.

