 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss your chance to get this 75-inch TV for less than $450

Jennifer Allen
By
The onn. 75” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV is a living room with orange walls.
Onn.

Want a cheap but large TV? Head over to Walmart which has the pick of the TV deals going on at the moment. Today, you can buy an Onn. 75-inch Frameless Roku Smart TV for just $448. That’s thanks to a $50 reduction bringing it down from $498 to this new and pretty sweet price. It’s a deal that’s already proving popular because who can resist a 75-inch TV for under $450, right? We’ve got all you need to know before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch Frameless Roku Smart TV

You won’t see Onn. on any of the best TV brands lists but at this price, it’s still pretty respectable. Best aimed at those people who simply want a large TV for less, the Onn. 75-inch Frameless Roku Smart TV still offers all the essentials you could need while boasting a size that’s perfect for a home cinema setup.

The highlight to the Onn. 75-inch Frameless Roku Smart TV is its screen size, of course. It has a crystal clear picture thanks to its 4K image which means you get more lifelike color and texture compared to HD TVs. Granted, this TV won’t compete with the best TVs as it doesn’t offer anything like Dolby Vision or other key features, but it has the basics covered.

Related

It also has a great customizable home screen thanks to Roku being a great operating system to use. You can easily pick out your favorite apps or watch via cable, satellite or HD TV antenna if you prefer. At all times, it’s easy to figure things out. There are thousands of free and paid channels to choose from. You can even use voice commands thanks to the Roku mobile app for your smartphone which allows you to speak commands. That means you can search for the title of something or an actor or director. It’s also smart home ready with support for Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

A basic but pretty stylish 4K TV for the price, the Onn. 75-inch Frameless Roku Smart TV is down to just $448 at Walmart right now. If you’re keen to enjoy a large screen experience without spending a fortune, this is your chance to do so. Take a look at it now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best OLED TV deals: Save on LG C3, Samsung S90C, and more
LG's 2023 C3 4K OLED TV.

If you’re hoping to land some superior image quality with your next TV, an OLED TV is where we’d like to direct you. Both OLED and QLED picture technologies are at the top of the picture quality hierarchy, with OLED being the technology a lot of people favor. And while you might expect the highest quality image on the market to be priced as such, there are a lot of savings to shop on OLED TVs. In fact, the best OLED TV deals offer some serious savings, and we’ve rounded them all up. Below you’ll find all of the details on how to save, as well as some information on which OLED TV may be best for you.
Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K Google TV — $1,200, was $1,600

Sony is one of the most popular TV brands on the market, and it’s almost always among the best TV brands. Its Bravia lineup offers a range of features and sizes, with this 55-inch A75L offering a good balance of capability and affordability. You’ll get plenty of smart features with this TV, including built-in access to streaming services, perfect integration with PlayStation 5, and a processor that delivers wide dynamic contrast. You’ll also get OLED picture technology, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and even more technology that helps produce a great 4K image.

Read more
Get two Klipsch bookshelf speakers for less than the price of one
The Klipsch R-51PM bookshelf speaker placed in a wood themed living room environment.

If Bluetooth speaker deals aren’t enough to fill your living space with sound, you need to check out what’s going on at Amazon. Today, you can buy a Klipsch R-51PM bookshelf speaker for just $297. Given they normally cost $599 each, that means you can buy a pair of them for slightly less than you’d ordinarily pay for just one. A two-speaker setup is ideal for spreading wonderful sound all around your living room, your home cinema room or similar. Here’s what else you need to know before you buy but bear in mind that when such units are this cheap, the deal won’t stick around for long.

Why you should buy the Klipsch R-51PM bookshelf speaker
If you’re looking for the best bookshelf speakers, you’ll appreciate what the Klipsch R-51PM bookshelf speaker has to offer. Designed to deliver room-filling sound without taking up more space than they need to, they have a built-in amplifier which is custom-engineered for maximizing output and sound quality.

Read more
This 40-inch smart TV is a no-brainer while it’s discounted to $148
Vizio D-Series TV in bedroom.

You don't need to shell out a lot of cash if you want a smart TV in your living room or bedroom because of offers like Walmart's $102 discount for the 40-inch Vizio D-Series Full HD TV. From an already affordable price of $250, it's down to a very budget-friendly $148. However, with more than 500 units sold over the past 24 hours, we're not sure how long stocks will hold. If you want to get this TV for this cheap, it's highly recommended that you push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 40-inch Vizio D-Series Full HD TV
If you want to sign up to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, you'll need a smart TV to be able to watch the shows and movies they offer with your family. The 40-inch Vizio D-Series Full HD TV is a low-cost option that's made by one of the best TV brands, so you know that it won't be a waste of your money. It runs on Vizio's SmartCast platform, which not only provides access to these services, but also offers hundreds of free channels across all genres through WatchFree+.

Read more