 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Crazy! This 75-inch 4K TV is under $450 at Walmart right now

Jennifer Allen
By
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
Onn

Walmart continues its reign of great TV deals with the option to buy an Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV for just $448. A 75-inch TV for under $500 is pretty impressive and this TV usually costs $498 so you’re saving even more than usual. If you want a great new TV to add to your home for less, this is the perfect opportunity to do so while saving plenty of cash. Let’s take a look at what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV

Onn. is nowhere to be seen in our look at the best TV brands but it’s still pretty respectable for anyone seeking a budget-priced TV. The most obvious benefit here is the hefty 75-inch 4K screen with 2160p resolution. It looks great with a crystal clear picture which is an excellent upgrade compared to an HD screen. The Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV might lack the finer features of the best TVs but it has the essentials arranged well.

Alongside that, the Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV uses Roku Smart TV for its operating system and it’s great to use. It’s possible to stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes through all your favourite streaming apps as well as many free channels too that are available through Roku. Adding to the Roku functionality, you can also use the Roku mobile app so that you can browse channels or use voice controls to navigate the TV. By doing so, you can search for titles, artists, actors, or directors, all without needing to tap buttons on the remote. It’s super convenient and useful compared to a traditional remote experience.

Related

Ease of use is everything with the Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV. It’s VESA mount compatible with 300 x 200 mm mounts, while it works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. It also has three HDMI inputs if you want to hook up game consoles, Blu-ray players, or an additional streaming device.

Keeping things simple yet effective, the Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV normally costs $498. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $448 so you save $50 on the regular price. A fantastic deal for such a large TV, check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Vizio TV deals: Cheap smart TVs starting at $90
vizio 55 inch oled 4k tv deal black friday 2020

Vizio has become a popular TV brand for those looking for a balance between performance and affordability. Its lineup doesn’t necessarily compete amongst the best TVs, but Vizio TVs do produce a high quality image without forcing you to break the bank at checkout. This is especially true if you can track down some Vizio TV deals for yourself, and right now there are a lot of them out there. And with Walmart's recent purchase of Vizio, a lot of great prices on Vizio TVs are popping up at the retail giant. We’ve rounded them all up, so read onward for more details on savings.
Today’s best Vizio TV deals
Vizio makes a full lineup of TVs, from large screens to more modest sizes, and from 4K showstoppers to high definition bargains. One of the lowest prices on a Vizio TV can be found in the Vizio D-Series 24-inch TV, which is going for just $90 at Best Buy. It would make a nice addition to any apartment looking to house a new TV. Another great Vizio TV deal is on the Vizio V-Series 65-inch 4K TV, which is about 50% off with a sale price of just $448.

Vizio 24-inch D-Series 720p HD TV —
Vizio 24-inch D-Series 1080p HD TV —
Vizio 43-inch V-Series 4K TV --
Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV --
Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV —
Vizio 75-inch V-Series 4K TV --
Vizio 70-inch M6 Series 4K QLED TV —
Vizio 75-inch V-Series 4K TV —

Read more
Walmart is having a clearance sale on Vizio TVs — From $148
People watching sports on the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV.

Walmart is frequently the home of some of the best TV deals around with the retailer being particularly great right now. It’s currently hosting a clearance sale on Vizio TVs with many models on sale ranging from HDTVs up to feature-rich 4K TVs. If you’re looking to buy a new TV, you need to check out this sale. Hit the button below to check it out for yourself or keep reading while we take you through some of our favorite highlights.

What to shop for in the Walmart Vizio TV sale
Vizio is one of the best TV brands for variety and this sale shows how varied it is. One TV that we instantly gravitate towards is the It usually costs $628 but it’s currently $100 off so it costs just $528. The instant highlight is the large screen but it’s packed with features too. It has Dolby Vision Bright Mode for more lifelike accuracy, color saturation, black detail, and brightness. There’s a full array backlight to ensure LEDs are evenly distributed across the backlight, while active pixel tuning provides intelligent pixel-level adjustments that tune the contrast levels frame by frame in over 2,000 zones. An IQ Active Processor ensures excellent 4K upscaling while the V-Gaming Engine ensures you get the optimal gaming experience automatically with sub 10ms input lag, variable refresh rates, and a finely tuned picture mode. It’s sure to be the best TV for many people.

Read more
Best Walmart TV deals: 43-inch 4K TV for $195 and more
lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

With all of the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max always being added to, it’s never a bad time to grab a new TV to kick back with. Whether you’re looking for something cheap to stick in a corner or something more immersive to place at the enter of your home theater setup, Walmart likely has something for you. Walmart also has some of the best TV deals taking place right now, so it makes a great place to shop for a new TV if you’re looking for some savings. While they don’t include any of the best TVs, the best Walmart TV deals do include a huge range of choices, from brands like Vizio, LG, and Samsung to picture technologies such as OLED and QLED. We’ve rounded up all of the best Walmart TV deals you can shop right now, so read onward for more details on how to save.

Hisense 43-inch Roku 4K TV -- $195, was $289

Read more