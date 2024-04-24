Crazy! This 75-inch 4K TV is under $450 at Walmart right now

Walmart continues its reign of great TV deals with the option to buy an Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV for just $448. A 75-inch TV for under $500 is pretty impressive and this TV usually costs $498 so you’re saving even more than usual. If you want a great new TV to add to your home for less, this is the perfect opportunity to do so while saving plenty of cash. Let’s take a look at what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV

Onn. is nowhere to be seen in our look at the best TV brands but it’s still pretty respectable for anyone seeking a budget-priced TV. The most obvious benefit here is the hefty 75-inch 4K screen with 2160p resolution. It looks great with a crystal clear picture which is an excellent upgrade compared to an HD screen. The Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV might lack the finer features of the best TVs but it has the essentials arranged well.

Alongside that, the Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV uses Roku Smart TV for its operating system and it’s great to use. It’s possible to stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes through all your favourite streaming apps as well as many free channels too that are available through Roku. Adding to the Roku functionality, you can also use the Roku mobile app so that you can browse channels or use voice controls to navigate the TV. By doing so, you can search for titles, artists, actors, or directors, all without needing to tap buttons on the remote. It’s super convenient and useful compared to a traditional remote experience.

Ease of use is everything with the Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV. It’s VESA mount compatible with 300 x 200 mm mounts, while it works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. It also has three HDMI inputs if you want to hook up game consoles, Blu-ray players, or an additional streaming device.

Keeping things simple yet effective, the Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV normally costs $498. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $448 so you save $50 on the regular price. A fantastic deal for such a large TV, check it out now before the deal ends soon.

