This 75-inch 4K TV is discounted from $650 to $490 right now

If you want a big TV for less, Best Buy is the place to go. Home of many of the best TV deals throughout the year, it’s excelling itself with the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV right now. Usually priced at $650, it’s down to just $490 which is exceptional value for such a large TV. If that sounds perfect to you, keep reading while we take you through how good the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV is for the price.

Why you should buy the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV

The Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV is powered by Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K. It’s able to upscale non-4K imagery while also offering great picture quality. That’s enhanced by its Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so you can enjoy a more cinematic image than with lesser TVs. For sound, there’s Dolby Atmos which helps provide a more immersive experience so you can enjoy feeling suitably wrapped up in whatever you’re watching.

Toshiba isn’t one of the best TV brands any more but it’s still pretty good and reliable. The Regza 4K engine can optimize every detail of picture and color output so it looks better than the average TV in this price range. There’s also Color Remaster functionality which restores the original color of an image so it looks as natural and colorful as it should.

When gaming, the auto low latency game mode kicks in with significantly improved input lag ensuring your commands are virtually instantaneous. The Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV also has Fire TV built-in so you can easily find all your favorite apps as well as over-the-air TV and streaming channels, all in one place. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote so you can speak commands to find things such as shows, or simply adjust the volume or input being used. The Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV may not be one of the best TVs around but it’s still good enough with some convenient features. That goes right down to its bezel-less design which gives you more viewable screen area while looking good in your living space.

Normally, you’d have to pay $650 for the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV but right now, you can buy it at Best Buy for $490 which works out as pretty good value for money. To enjoy the $160 saving, you’ll need to do so quickly. Tap the buy button below before you miss out.

