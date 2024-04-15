You normally won’t be able to buy a 65-inch TV for less than $400, but that’s exactly what happens with Walmart’s $80 discount for the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV. From its original price of $478, it’s down to just $378, but we think that this will only be available for a limited time. Stocks may run out sooner than we expect, or the offer may get taken down at any moment, so if you’re interested in one of the most attractive TV deals in the market today, the only way to make sure that you pocket the savings is to buy it right now.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV

First and foremost, if your purchase of the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV will be the first time that you get a screen this big, it’s highly recommended that you check out our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for it. If you do, then you’re going to enjoy lifelike details and colors from the TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution, and its Crystal Processor will upscale all content that you watch to 4K quality. Meanwhile, Motion Xcelerator technology will reduce blur during action sequences for smooth motion and better clarity.

The 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV is a smart TV that runs on the Tizen platform, and you’ll have easy access to all your favorite streaming shows and movies on the Samsung Smart TV Hub. The TV also features the Samsung Gaming Hub, which collects all of the popular cloud gaming services in one place, for gaming without the need for a console as long as you have a stable high-speed internet connection.

Walmart is an excellent source of discounts when you’re buying a new TV, including the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV at $100 off for a lowered price of $378 from $478 originally. The offer may disappear without warning though, so if you’re already looking forward to watching shows and movies on the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV, you better act fast with your purchase. Every second that the transaction gets delayed increases the chance that you miss out on getting this large TV for less than $400.

