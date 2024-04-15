 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is your chance to get this 65-inch Samsung TV for under $400

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.
Samsung

You normally won’t be able to buy a 65-inch TV for less than $400, but that’s exactly what happens with Walmart’s $80 discount for the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV. From its original price of $478, it’s down to just $378, but we think that this will only be available for a limited time. Stocks may run out sooner than we expect, or the offer may get taken down at any moment, so if you’re interested in one of the most attractive TV deals in the market today, the only way to make sure that you pocket the savings is to buy it right now.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV

First and foremost, if your purchase of the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV will be the first time that you get a screen this big, it’s highly recommended that you check out our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for it. If you do, then you’re going to enjoy lifelike details and colors from the TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution, and its Crystal Processor will upscale all content that you watch to 4K quality. Meanwhile, Motion Xcelerator technology will reduce blur during action sequences for smooth motion and better clarity.

The 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV is a smart TV that runs on the Tizen platform, and you’ll have easy access to all your favorite streaming shows and movies on the Samsung Smart TV Hub. The TV also features the Samsung Gaming Hub, which collects all of the popular cloud gaming services in one place, for gaming without the need for a console as long as you have a stable high-speed internet connection.

Related

Walmart is an excellent source of discounts when you’re buying a new TV, including the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV at $100 off for a lowered price of $378 from $478 originally. The offer may disappear without warning though, so if you’re already looking forward to watching shows and movies on the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV, you better act fast with your purchase. Every second that the transaction gets delayed increases the chance that you miss out on getting this large TV for less than $400.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Reserve Samsung’s new Frame TV now and get a free 65-inch TV
Samsung's 2024 The Frame QLED 4K TV.

Preorders for the 2024 model of Samsung's The Frame QLED 4K TV have started, and there's already an offer that's worthy of a place among the best TV deals in the market right now. If you reserve the 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV for $2,000, you'll get the 65-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV, which has a retail price of $530, for free. There's not much time left on this bargain though -- it expires on April 11 -- so if you're interested, you're going to have to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV
The 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV is a special addition to any home. Beyond the 4K Ultra HD resolution that promises sharp details and QLED technology that enables more accurate colors and incredible brightness, its Art Mode transforms the display into your personal exhibit. When activated, the TV will show artwork or your personal photos on its screen. You can access new and classic pieces of art from Samsung's Art Store, or stream 20 complimentary pieces of art from a free two-month trial with every purchase.

Read more
Best Buy just knocked $200 off this massive 75-inch QLED TV
2023 TCL Q7 4K QLED TV.

For those who are thinking about getting an upgrade for their home theater setup, here's an offer that you have to consider -- the 75-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV at $200 off from Best Buy, which slashes its price to $900 from $1,100. It's an absolute steal to get such a large display for less than $1,000, so we think there's going to be a lot of shoppers who will be taking advantage of this bargain. Before it gets sold out -- which happens too soon for QLED TV deals like this one -- you better complete your purchase for this QLED TV.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV
If you haven't seen a 75-inch TV up close, we recommend checking out our guide on what size TV to buy first because it may be bigger than you expect. If you've got enough space for it, then the 75-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV will be a massive addition to your living room. You'll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies with sharp details and accurate colors thanks to this QLED TV's 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for the most advanced HDR formats.

Read more
Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a big screen from $500
LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

Every home theater needs a great TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big a 75-inch TV is the size to consider. All of the best TV brands make at least one 75-inch TV worth taking a look at, and right now there’s even more to check out, particularly if you’re in the market for some savings. There are a lot of TV deals taking place at the moment, and we’ve rounded up all of the best 75-inch TV deals. Reading onward you’ll find plenty of opportunities to save on a 75-inch TV. And whether you prefer to simply kick back with some sports or watch the best movies on Netflix, we’ve got some details on which TV may be best for you.
Hisense A6 75-inch 4K Google TV — $500, was $580

Getting a large 4K TV into your entertainment hub is easy and affordable with the Hisense A6. It not only has a great 4K picture, but it can convert older content into 4K as you watch. It has a 60Hz refresh rate that makes it good for watching fast-paced sports and action movies, as it keeps the image from tearing, lagging, or breaking apart. And because it’s a smart TV, you can break the Hisense A6 in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and more.

Read more