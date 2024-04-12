 Skip to main content
Rare deal drops this 75-inch QLED from Samsung to $850

One of the best QLED TVs around, the Samsung 75-inch Q60C, is currently on sale at Crutchfield with a $550 discount. Usually costing $1,398, it’s down to $848 which is a fantastic price for such a huge TV. One of the better TV deals around at the moment, we can’t say how long it’ll stick around for at this price, so here’s a quick look at why you should buy now.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch Q60C

When buying a TV, you should always consider a Samsung TV as it’s one of the best TV brands out there. You simply can’t go wrong with Samsung thanks to it making many of the best TVs. With the Samsung 75-inch Q60C, you get Quantum Dot technology which provides 100% color volume with full color and brightness. There’s also support for Quantum HDR aka HDR10, HDR10+ Adaptive, and HLG, so you get superior contrast and brightness. There’s also an edge-lit Dual LED backlight which combines cool tone and warm tone LEDs for improved picture contrast and less light leakage, while frame dimming further enhances contrast.

At all times, the Quantum Processor Lite 4K helps to optimize color, contrast, and HDR quality, even when watching non-4K content. There’s also Motion Xcelerator which helps smooth fast-moving action. A dedicated Filmmaker mode is perfect for all your movie-watching needs, being able to automatically adjust picture settings to preserve the director’s intent.

For gamers looking for one of the best QLED TVs, the Samsung 75-inch Q60C also has Game Motion Plus to provide extra motion clarity to reduce halo and blur. There’s also a dedicated Auto Low Latency Mode for keeping the game responsive while HGiG mode calibrates tone-mapping for more accurate detail and shading.

Even sound is great with the Samsung 75-inch Q60C thanks to Object Tracking Sound Lite which helps locate sounds where they appear on-screen while adaptive sound analyzes your audio signal in real-time to optimize it based on what you’re watching or listening to.

A superior TV for many needs, the Samsung 75-inch Q60C normally costs $1,398. Right now at Crutchfield, you can buy it for $848 so you save a huge $550. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

