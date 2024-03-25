 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $500, this 70-inch 4K TV is discounted to $430 at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
By
Inisgnia F30 50-inch 4k Smart TV in living room.
Insignia

The 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, which is already pretty cheap at its sticker price of $500 for its massive size, is currently available from Best Buy for an even more affordable price of $430. If you’ve been searching for TV deals that will upgrade your home theater setup without breaking the bank, this offer is probably what you’ve been looking for. You’re going to have to hurry in completing your transaction though — if you take too long, you may miss out on the savings of $70.

Why you should buy the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV promises lifelike details and vivid colors on its 70-inch screen with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range, so you’ll be enjoying your favorite shows and movies even more on this massive display. The TV also supports DTS Studio Sound, which creates realistic audio, and HDMI ARC and eARC connectivity for improved connectivity with the latest soundbars and receivers. If you want to feel like you’re watching at the cinemas while in the comfort of your own home, you can’t go wrong with the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV — though you’ll have to check if you have ample space for it by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy.

The best TVs are all smart TVs that provide access to streaming shows, and you can get the same benefit with the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV through Amazon’s Fire TV. The platform also enables compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands, as well as with Apple’s AirPlay so that you can share videos and photos to the TV’s huge screen.

Trending Deals:

For a cinematic experience with your own home theater setup without spending a fortune, you should think about upgrading your screen to the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. It’s already affordable for its sticker price of $500, but Best Buy s currently selling it for an even lower price of $430, for $70 in savings. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this deal expires though, so if you’re interested, add the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Samsung TV deals: Save on 4K TVs, QLED TVs, OLED TVs, 8K TVs
A person watching a Samsung TV.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater, a good place to start your shopping is with one of the best TV brands. Samsung falls into the category, as the electronics company is super popular and makes some of the best TVs of the year. Samsung is also a good TV brand to shop if you’re in the market for some TV deals, as many of its top models often see a discount. You can currently find a good number of both 4K and 8K Samsung TVs with their prices marked down, and we’ve taken the liberty of rounding up all of the best Samsung TV deals. Reading onward you’ll find more details on how to save by putting a Samsung TV at the center of your viewing experience, as well as some information on which particular Samsung TV may have the features that are right for you.
65-inch QN85C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV — $1,300, was $2,000

We find the QN85C to be sitting at just about the perfect price for a TV right now, while still maintaining the qualities and freshness of a much more quality TV. While it is 4K, it uses mini-LED tech, which allows for fine-tuned light control. Remember that the best QLED TVs are typically renowned more for their brightness than contrast; this tech can tip that need for contrast in the QN85C's favor. Other great features of this TV include audio with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound, 4K upscaling, and motion acceleration to keep fast moving content smooth.

Read more
Best 85-inch TV deals: Save on Samsung, Sony, TCL, and more
TCL 85s435 XL Collection 85-inch LED TV

While a lot of folks consider 65 inches to be quite a large TV, the truth is that if you really want to have a massive TV for your home theater setup, then 85 inches is probably the biggest you can find without having to buy a specialty TV. Luckily, the last few years have seen a boom in TVs across the board, and that includes larger sizes like these, so you actually have quite a lot of options if you want to go for such a massive TV, and that includes some budget options that won't go over $1,000. That also includes TVs from some of the best TV brands, including Sony, Samsung, TCL, and a ton more, which is why we've gone and collected some of our favorite deals and put them below. That said, if you're still on the fence about an 85-inch TV, you might want to consider checking out these other TV deals as well.
85-inch TCL S4 4K TV — $800, was $1,000

TCL has grown in popularity the last few years, as it makes TVs with features that generally outperform their price point. You’ll find an excellent 4K image with the TCL S4. It boasts HDR PRO technology that provides enhanced contrast, accurate colors, and includes the fine details in all of your favorite content. This is a great TV for gamers, movie lovers, and sports fans as it utilizes a feature known as Motion Rate 240 to create exceptional motion clarity, even during fast-paced action.

Read more
Best Buy is having a big sale on 75-inch TVs and larger — from $500
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in a living room.

Are you thinking about upgrading your home theater setup with a massive screen? Then you're going to want to take advantage of Best Buy's ongoing sale for TVs with 75-inch displays and larger. Prices start as low as $500 for budget-friendly TVs, but there are also some premium options with huge discounts. You're going to have to be quick in making your decision on which TV to buy though, as there's a chance that you miss out on the savings if you take too much time before proceeding with your purchase.

What to buy in Best Buy's sale for 75-inch TVs and larger

Read more