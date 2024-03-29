 Skip to main content
Best Buy just discounted this popular 85-inch 4K TV to $750

Jennifer Allen
By
The Hisense 85-inch A7 TV displaying a basketball player.
Hisense

Looking for a new TV and want a huge one? Best Buy consistently has some of the best TV deals, and that’s certainly the case today. You can buy the Hisense 85-inch A7 LED 4K TV for just $750, meaning you’re saving $150 off the regular price of $900. That’s a great price for a huge TV packed with features. Let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Hisense 85-inch A7 LED 4K TV

Hisense is one of the best TV brands thanks to offering a wide variety of different high-quality TVs. With the Hisense 85-inch A7 LED 4K TV, you get a really well-made 4K TV. Besides the obvious benefits of a large 4K screen, the Hisense 85-inch A7 LED 4K TV has Hisense’s AI UHD Upscaler which ensures that non-4K content also looks great.

There’s also support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10. Combined, you get darker blacks, brighter colors, and a better color range than without. There’s a wide color gamut overall with the ability to create colorful and vibrant images. For gamers, a dedicated Game Mode Plus helps provide variable refresh rates, and an auto-low latency mode too. When watching sports, the TV automatically switches to Sports Mode to optimize the viewing experience. Motion is smoother while color is adjusted accordingly.

For sound, you get DTS Virtual X which provides immersive audio by virtualizing height content over traditional stereos. Elsewhere, there’s Chromecast built-in for casting stuff from your other devices, while Bluetooth connectivity means you can connect headphones or a soundbar wirelessly.

Content is found via Google TV so you can easily find new shows and movies with plenty of apps to check out. There are voice controls via the voice remote too so there’s no need to tap in long searches. It’s all the kind of functionality you see from the best TVs making the Hisense 85-inch A7 LED 4K TV a cut above other 4K TVs right now.

The Hisense 85-inch A7 LED 4K TV usually costs $900. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $750 so you save $150 off the regular price. An excellent discount on one equally excellent TV, check out what size TV you can fit at home then embrace the home cinematic style qualities that come from the hefty Hisense 85-inch A7 LED 4K TV.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
