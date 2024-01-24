This 75-inch Sony 4K TV is $300 off ahead of the Super Bowl

If you’re looking for a new TV ahead of the Super Bowl or simply because you need one, check out the TV deals at Best Buy. Right now, you can buy a Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV for $900 so you’re saving $300 off the regular price of $1,200. Offering a gorgeous-looking picture for anyone who wants a large standard 4K TV, it’s full of great features that remind you of why Sony is such a great TV maker. Here’s why you want it.

Why you should buy the Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV

Simply put, the Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV is better than your average 4K TV. It offers some fantastic technology like Triluminos Pro which allows you to enjoy billions of accurate colors and enjoy impressive picture quality. There’s also HDR and Dolby Vision support so you get cinematic-looking content as you watch. For action fans and gamers alike, there’s also Motionflow XR which ensures blur-free picture quality even when things are moving fast. There’s also 4K X-Reality Pro which helps provide a far superior picture when upscaling HD content.

Sony is one of the best TV brands in the business so it really knows how to get the best out of every TV panel. That’s demonstrated with the Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV as it keeps on going with things like its 4K HDR Processor X1 offering intelligent TV processing every step of the way. It even offers exclusive features for PlayStation owners instantly making it tempting for anyone with a PlayStation 5.

Other neat attention to detail include a flush surface design so your eyes naturally focus on the big picture, along with Google TV and Google Assistant support which makes it simple to use the Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV at all times. It’s easily one of the best TVs for anyone seeking a typical 4K TV rather than something OLED or QLED-based.

A gorgeous TV to look at and use, the Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV is a delight in every way. It normally costs $1,200 but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $900 making it a great proposition ahead of your Super Bowl party. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

