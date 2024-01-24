 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 75-inch Sony 4K TV is $300 off ahead of the Super Bowl

Jennifer Allen
By
Sony

If you’re looking for a new TV ahead of the Super Bowl or simply because you need one, check out the TV deals at Best Buy. Right now, you can buy a Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV for $900 so you’re saving $300 off the regular price of $1,200. Offering a gorgeous-looking picture for anyone who wants a large standard 4K TV, it’s full of great features that remind you of why Sony is such a great TV maker. Here’s why you want it.

Why you should buy the Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV

Simply put, the Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV is better than your average 4K TV. It offers some fantastic technology like Triluminos Pro which allows you to enjoy billions of accurate colors and enjoy impressive picture quality. There’s also HDR and Dolby Vision support so you get cinematic-looking content as you watch. For action fans and gamers alike, there’s also Motionflow XR which ensures blur-free picture quality even when things are moving fast. There’s also 4K X-Reality Pro which helps provide a far superior picture when upscaling HD content.

Sony is one of the best TV brands in the business so it really knows how to get the best out of every TV panel. That’s demonstrated with the Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV as it keeps on going with things like its 4K HDR Processor X1 offering intelligent TV processing every step of the way. It even offers exclusive features for PlayStation owners instantly making it tempting for anyone with a PlayStation 5.

Related

Other neat attention to detail include a flush surface design so your eyes naturally focus on the big picture, along with Google TV and Google Assistant support which makes it simple to use the Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV at all times. It’s easily one of the best TVs for anyone seeking a typical 4K TV rather than something OLED or QLED-based.

A gorgeous TV to look at and use, the Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV is a delight in every way. It normally costs $1,200 but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $900 making it a great proposition ahead of your Super Bowl party. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Sony’s best Dolby Atmos soundbar is $400 off right now
Sony soundbar deal on HT-A7000 7 channel system product image.

So you have a 4K or 8K smart TV. That's great. But no home theater is complete without a proper sound system. Breathtaking audio can launch any entertainment experience to new heights, transforming it into an immersive, one-of-a-kind event. Imagine hearing those jets flying overhead or the explosions and gunfire shaking the living room walls. You'll get that with Sony's HT-A7000 7.1.2 channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos. It offers 360 Spatial Sound to envelope the room and uses unique sound mapping technology to do it. Here's the best part, though. Thanks to a Sony soundbar deal at Best Buy, it's $400 off. This is one of the best soundbar deals out there right now. Usually $1,400, you can grab it today for just $1,000. Did we also mention it has the Google Assistant built-in?

 
Why you should buy this Sony soundbar deal on the HT-A7000
Perfect for any room at just about any size, the Sony HT-A7000 features a host of audio technologies and features to deliver the ultimate at-home theater experience. You get 360 Spatial Sound, which essentially creates phantom speakers around you, sound field optimization to calibrate the audio stream to your environment, and high-quality video passthrough with Dolby Vision. But that's just the start. Dolby Atmos audio, DTS:X, and integrated UI and controls through the BRAVIA quick settings offer even more to love.

Read more
Get it for the Super Bowl: This Samsung 77-inch OLED TV is $1,400 off
2022 Samsung OLED TV S95B seen on a media unit.

The Super Bowl is around the corner and there are few better ways to gather around the game than with a new TV at the center of your home theater. There are a lot of TV deals taking place right now, but if you’re after the right combination of size and picture quality, the 77-inch model of the Samsung S89C 4K OLED TV is where you should turn. It’s one of the best OLED TV deals you’ll come across, as it’s currently priced at $2,200 at Best Buy. That’s a massive savings of $1,400 from its regular price of $3,600, and Best Buy is even including free delivery.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Samsung S89C 4K OLED Tizen TV
Football fans — and sports fans in general — will likely love the 77-inch model of the Samsung S89C, as one of the best ways to watch the big game is with a big TV. It’s among the larger TVs on the market, and oftentimes the larger a screen gets the more it sacrifices picture quality. This isn’t the case with the S89C, as it utilizes OLED picture technology. QLED and OLED are at the top of the list when it comes to current picture technologies, so you can be sure you’re getting a high quality image no matter what you may be watching.

Read more
It still isn’t cheap, but this 100-inch Mini-LED TV is $6,000 off
100-inch Hisense U8K 4K mini-LED TV.

One of the biggest TV deals in every sense of the word is over at Best Buy right now. Currently, you can buy a Hisense 100-inch U8 Series Mini-LED QLED TV for $4,000 meaning you save a huge $6,000 off the regular price of $10,000. Sure, $4,000 still isn’t the kind of price just anyone is in a position to spend on a TV but if you’re looking to upgrade to a truly huge TV, this is a good opportunity to do so for less. Want to know more about it? Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Hisense 100-inch U8 Series Mini-LED QLED TV
Hisense is one of the best TV brands for variety while being a fairly good all-rounder. With the Hisense 100-inch U8 Series Mini-LED QLED TV, you get mini-LED Pro technology so you can enjoy a brighter image with greater contrast and more precise local dimming than with a traditional LED TV. Alongside that come all the benefits of QLED so you also gain purer and richer imagery with more accurate colors. On a 100-inch screen, it’s going to look fantastic.

Read more