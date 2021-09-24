  1. Deals
These are the QLED TV deals you’ve been waiting for — save up to $400 today!

By

The best 4K TVs are getting a technology upgrade as they leap into the world of QLED. Check out these QLED TV deals, as well as these 4K TV deals to compare, as well as these soundbar deals to help build the ultimate home theater. There are some fantastic Best Buy TV deals, and right now, they’re offering huge discounts on a number of QLED TVs, with up to $400 off! Check them out:

65-inch Samsung Q60A Series QLED 4K Smart TV – $950, was $1,100

The 65-inch Samsung Q60A Series offers unmatched visuals.

The Samsung Q60A Series 4K TV has a 65-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution for amazingly vivid colors and unbelievable sharpness. QLED TVs have a layer of quantum dots behind the LCD matrix for improved brightness and colors. There’s also a Quantum Processor 4K Lite to optimize content, upscaling everything you watch into 4K quality. On top of this, there’s a 60Hz refresh rate, eliminating lag and blur. It comes with a rechargeable SolarCell remote that can even be used on other devices in your home. Also, there’s Motion Xcelerator, which will ensure that the fastest sports action and the most involved games will always come through clearly. This QLED TV offers endless visual splendor. All of this for under $1,100 if you shop today.

65-inch Samsung Q80A Series QLED 4K Smart TV – 1,300, was $1,700

The 65-inch Samsung Q80A Series offers unmatched visuals.

Similar to the 65-inch Q60A QLED TV described above, the Q80A Series is just a little bit better. Like its less expensive cousin, it has a 65-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution for amazingly vivid colors and unbelievable sharpness. There’s direct, full-array backlighting so that all shades arrive in lifelike quality due to an in-screen LED array. QLED TV brings you a billion stay-true shades of color and Quantum HDR 12X technology will import cinematic quality to everything you watch, no matt what the lighting in your environment. There’s Q symphony to coordinate this TV with the best possible sound output, as well as Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ to reduce blur, FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate lag from your games and fast action entertainment, as well as features designed to help adapt your PC to this TV. Moreover, this QLED works with all kinds of voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which you can use to control all your smart home devices.

More 4K TV deals

Don’t see quite what you’re looking for in these QLED TV deals? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 4K TV deals, below.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$800 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG Class 99 Series Mini-LED 8K TV

$3,500 $4,800
To get both a big screen and the highest resolution, you can look to this option from LG which comes in at a 75-inch size and with stunning 8K resolution. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG Class 99 Series Mini-LED 8K TV

$2,500 $3,500
If you enjoy the brightness of an LED display but you want higher resolution than your average 4K TV, this option from LG has 8K resolution and Mini-LED technology for a brighter image. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Bravia XR 8K TV

$7,000 $8,000
Sony's popular Bravia TV offer features like upscaling, a fast processor, integration with Google TV, and support for a slim wall mount for a sleek and elegant look. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch Samsung QN900A QLED 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
Enjoy your content in stunning detail with this QLED 8K TV from Samsung. Even if content is coming in at 4K or lower, the TV will upscale to 8K to give you the best possible image. more
Buy at Best Buy
