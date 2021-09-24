The best 4K TVs are getting a technology upgrade as they leap into the world of QLED. Check out these QLED TV deals, as well as these 4K TV deals to compare, as well as these soundbar deals to help build the ultimate home theater. There are some fantastic Best Buy TV deals, and right now, they’re offering huge discounts on a number of QLED TVs, with up to $400 off! Check them out:

65-inch Samsung Q60A Series QLED 4K Smart TV – $950, was $1,100

The Samsung Q60A Series 4K TV has a 65-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution for amazingly vivid colors and unbelievable sharpness. QLED TVs have a layer of quantum dots behind the LCD matrix for improved brightness and colors. There’s also a Quantum Processor 4K Lite to optimize content, upscaling everything you watch into 4K quality. On top of this, there’s a 60Hz refresh rate, eliminating lag and blur. It comes with a rechargeable SolarCell remote that can even be used on other devices in your home. Also, there’s Motion Xcelerator, which will ensure that the fastest sports action and the most involved games will always come through clearly. This QLED TV offers endless visual splendor. All of this for under $1,100 if you shop today.

65-inch Samsung Q80A Series QLED 4K Smart TV – 1,300, was $1,700

Similar to the 65-inch Q60A QLED TV described above, the Q80A Series is just a little bit better. Like its less expensive cousin, it has a 65-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution for amazingly vivid colors and unbelievable sharpness. There’s direct, full-array backlighting so that all shades arrive in lifelike quality due to an in-screen LED array. QLED TV brings you a billion stay-true shades of color and Quantum HDR 12X technology will import cinematic quality to everything you watch, no matt what the lighting in your environment. There’s Q symphony to coordinate this TV with the best possible sound output, as well as Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ to reduce blur, FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate lag from your games and fast action entertainment, as well as features designed to help adapt your PC to this TV. Moreover, this QLED works with all kinds of voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which you can use to control all your smart home devices.

