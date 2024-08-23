This 65-inch outdoor TV from Samsung is on sale in time for football season

When it comes to jaw-dropping TVs, one brand that always delivers the goods is Samsung. Beyond its award-winning lineup of LEDs, QLEDs, and QD-OLED models, the Big S is also responsible for one of the coolest outdoor TVs in the business: The Terrace Series. And now that we’re on the final months of summer, you’re going to start seeing a lot of deals on all kinds of outdoor tech!

Best Buy deals are all about markdowns on major items, and Samsung’s The Terrace is included in that list this week: Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the a 65-inch Terrace Series QLED for $3,500. That’s a $1,502 discount (originally priced at $5,000).

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Terrace

This 2020 version of Samsung’s Terrace Series is what’s known as a Partial Sun TV. This means that mounting this Samsung set in a sealed sun room with blinds, or under some kind of outdoor awning, is totally cool. What you don’t want to do is mount this model in the path of direct sunlight. It just can’t handle that much UV. As far as weather goes, the TV is IP55 rated. While a little rain or dirt won’t stop the show, you don’t want to let it hang out directly in a downpour.

Fortunately, The Terrace is backed by all-hands-on-deck QLED lighting and colors, on top of 4K resolution at up to 120Hz. QLED TVs can get really bright to begin with, and Samsung has a reputation for making some of the brightest TVs on the market.

As for smart TV features, you’ll be working with Samsung’s Tizen OS for accessing apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. You’ll also be able to use AirPlay 2 to mirror content from your iPhone or iPad to your Samsung TV.

Samsung TV deals can be found year-round, but right now is the best time to save big on this awesome Samsung QLED. Own the 65-inch The Terrace Series for $3,500 when you purchase through Best Buy. And before you head out, why not have a look at some of the other TV deals we found?