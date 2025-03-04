This 75-inch Roku TV has a $700 discount today

Roku has been a standout brand for streaming devices and smart TVs for close to two decades. Famous for hardware like the Roku Ultra and partnerships with Hisense and TCL, Roku now makes its own TVs, and one of the biggest ones is on sale today: For a limited time when you purchase the Roku 75-inch Class Pro Series 4K QLED at Best Buy or Walmart, you’ll only pay $1,000. The full MSRP on this model is $1,700.

We tested the Roku Class Pro Series not too long ago, and reviewer Caleb Denison said, “The Roku Pro Series delivers a delightful user experience paired with a premium picture.” This is one of the best 75-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a minute, so we’d recommend buying sooner rather than later.

Why you should buy the Roku 75-inch Class Pro Series

Editor-at-large Caleb Denison praised the Roku Class Pro Series for its superb brightness and contrast capabilities, as well as its top-notch sound quality. The latter is high praise for any modern TV, as most internal speakers are relatively small and deliver tinny audio. As for picture quality, Roku’s decision to use mini-LED lighting in combination with quantum dots results in ultra-rich colors and chart-topping peak brightness levels. You can also expect strong glare resistance and great 4K upscaling.

As far as gaming goes, we highly recommend PS5 and Xbox owners consider this set. The Roku Pro Series has a fast response time, low input lag, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, ensuring you’ll get the absolute best gaming experience possible when connecting modern consoles. And when it’s time to stream Netflix or cast videos from your iPhone to the TV, the built-in Roku TV OS is your one-stop shop for all things streaming, smart, and web-connected.

We’re not sure how long this discount is going to stick around, so we’d definitely take advantage of this deal ASAP. Save $700 when you purchase the Roku 75-inch Class Pro Series 4K QLED today. We also suggest taking a look at our roundups of the best QLED TV deals and best TV deals for additional markdowns on top TVs!