The Samsung 75-inch QE1D 4K QLED is discounted by over $800

Who doesn’t love a fantastic deal on a big 4K TV? Brands like Samsung are renowned for midrange sets that look and feel like a flagship set, and the Samsung QE1D Series is a perfect example. One of the largest versions of this TV also happens to be on sale today: Right now, when you order the Samsung 75-inch QE1D 4K QLED through Samsung, you’ll only wind up paying $980. The full MSRP on this model is $1,800.

We love Samsung TV deals like this one, but we wouldn’t wait much longer to take advantage of the offer!

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch QE1D

The Samsung QE1D Series delivers a bright and colorful picture and supports 4K resolution at up to 60Hz. If you do a lot of TV watching during the day, the QE1D does an excellent job at fighting glare in brightly lit rooms. And thanks to top-notch HDR support, this QLED delivers strong specular highlights and ultra-lifelike colors! While the native refresh rate is on the low side, Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator kicks in to pick up whatever slack the 60Hz panel can’t handle on its own.

The Samsung QE1D contains three HDMI ports and two USB-A connections. Should you want to hook up a soundbar (check out our list of the best soundbar deals!), the TV has a digital optical port, too. Access to apps, casting, and smart home controls is made possible by the Tizen OS UI and smart hub.

It’s hard to say how long we can expect this sale to hang around, but we could wake up tomorrow to find the promo has disappeared. That being said, right now is always the best time to buy.

Take $820 off the Samsung 75-inch QE1D 4K QLED when you purchase today. You may also want to check out our list of the best QLED TV deals for additional discounts on top TVs!