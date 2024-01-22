College student? This deal gets you Hulu for $2 a month

If you’re a student looking for great streaming deals, Hulu has a truly unmissable one. Right now, if you sign up for the Hulu (with Ads) plan as a student, you can pay just $2 per month for as long as you’re a student. That means a saving of $6 per month or 75% while being provided with so much great entertainment every month. If you know all about Hulu, you know what to do — hit that button below to get signed up. However, if you’re not so sure, keep reading while we guide you through why Hulu is worth your time and money.

Why you should sign up for Hulu

Hulu is one of the best streaming services around. It has a highly extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content. All of that is available via the Hulu (with Ads) plan with the only caveat being that you will be faced with some ads along the way. For $2 per month, that’s no great hardship in the slightest.

The service works across pretty much every device you can think of from your iOS or Android phone or tablet to your games console, web browser, and many streaming devices and smart TVs. Once all set up, it’s a smart move to check what’s new on Hulu regularly with great new content added regularly. For instance, there’s the MCU’s next show — Echo — which is being streamed on both Hulu and Disney Plus.

There are also classics like Dirty Dancing, Home Alone, The Mummy, X-Men: First Class, and many others with the best movies on Hulu being pretty great. There’s a versatile mix of genres covered here including some recent releases and quirkier titles you might not have considered before.

The best shows on Hulu are also varied with highlights including Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Letterkenny, Fargo, and American Horror Story. Popular shows like Bob’s Burgers and Welcome to Wrexham have also found their home here so there’s something for every mood and occasion. Recently winning many awards is critically acclaimed The Bear too with Jeremy Allen White.

Packed with more content than you’re ever going to find time to watch, Hulu is a great addition to your life. For students, it costs just $2 per month so you’ll hardly notice the expense. The 75% saving will continue for as long as you’re a student which is a pretty great opportunity. Sign up for it today and find your new favorite show to binge-watch.

