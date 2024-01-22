 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

College student? This deal gets you Hulu for $2 a month

Jennifer Allen
By
Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re a student looking for great streaming deals, Hulu has a truly unmissable one. Right now, if you sign up for the Hulu (with Ads) plan as a student, you can pay just $2 per month for as long as you’re a student. That means a saving of $6 per month or 75% while being provided with so much great entertainment every month. If you know all about Hulu, you know what to do — hit that button below to get signed up. However, if you’re not so sure, keep reading while we guide you through why Hulu is worth your time and money.

Why you should sign up for Hulu

Hulu is one of the best streaming services around. It has a highly extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content. All of that is available via the Hulu (with Ads) plan with the only caveat being that you will be faced with some ads along the way. For $2 per month, that’s no great hardship in the slightest.

The service works across pretty much every device you can think of from your iOS or Android phone or tablet to your games console, web browser, and many streaming devices and smart TVs. Once all set up, it’s a smart move to check what’s new on Hulu regularly with great new content added regularly. For instance, there’s the MCU’s next show — Echo — which is being streamed on both Hulu and Disney Plus.

Related

There are also classics like Dirty Dancing, Home Alone, The Mummy, X-Men: First Class, and many others with the best movies on Hulu being pretty great. There’s a versatile mix of genres covered here including some recent releases and quirkier titles you might not have considered before.

The best shows on Hulu are also varied with highlights including Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Letterkenny, Fargo, and American Horror Story. Popular shows like Bob’s Burgers and Welcome to Wrexham have also found their home here so there’s something for every mood and occasion. Recently winning many awards is critically acclaimed The Bear too with Jeremy Allen White.

Packed with more content than you’re ever going to find time to watch, Hulu is a great addition to your life. For students, it costs just $2 per month so you’ll hardly notice the expense. The 75% saving will continue for as long as you’re a student which is a pretty great opportunity. Sign up for it today and find your new favorite show to binge-watch.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Newcastle vs Man City live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer field.

The Premier League has a great lineup of games this weekend, and one of the headliners is Newcastle vs Man City. Soccer fans may be interested in watching the game, and if you’re hoping to watch online, you’re in luck. You won’t find the game on any of the best live TV streaming services, but you will find it on Peacock TV, which is becoming a popular standalone streaming service. The game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET, so read onward for more information on how to watch.
The best way to watch Newcastle vs Man City

Peacock TV is the best way to watch Tottenham vs Everton, and not just because it’s the only way. With a Peacock subscription you’ll be getting access to the best movies on Peacock and the best shows on Peacock. This is in addition to dozens of Premier League games throughout the season and access to other sports like Sunday Night Football. Peacock subscriptions start at just $6 per month, with an ad-free option coming in at $12 per month.

Read more
How to watch the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Fredrick Lawson live stream
how to watch the vergil ortiz jr vs fredrick lawson live stream

If you're a fan of boxing, then you might be familiar with Vergil Ortiz Jr., who has a perfect 19 KO record and is a very hot prospect in the boxing world. Unfortunately, his last fight was against Michael McKinson in 2022, with Ortiz Jr. taking all of 2023 off due to health concerns. As such, this will be his first fight back after such a long hiatus, and in a new division, no less, so it's certainly going to be an exciting match. Lawson, on the other hand, is the underdog here, with 22 knockouts in his career and a 3-2 in his last few fights, of which he just won his last two, so it should be interesting to see what's going to happen.
How to Watch the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Fredrick Lawson Live Stream

Unfortunately, there's no way to watch the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Fredrick Lawson live stream for free. The event is a DAZN event and is going to be streamed on that platform in the US, so if you want to watch it, you'll have to subscribe to DAZN. Luckily, this isn't a pay-per-view event, so all you need is the DAZN subscription, and that goes for $25/month if you go for a monthly subscription or $20/month if you grab a 12-month subscription, which will save you $60.

Read more
Get 50% of your first month of Sling TV to watch NBA, NFL, and more
Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sports fans who want to have streaming access to games on their favorite leagues like the NBA and NFL should consider getting a Sling TV subscription, especially now that you can get the first month at 50% off. The Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages will only cost $20 for your first month instead of $40, while the combined Sling Orange + Blue package is down to just $27.50 from $55. We're not sure how long this offer from Sling TV will last though, so now's a great time to take advantage of it.

Why you should sign up to Sling TV
Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services available as it offers a lot of flexibility with its packages. Sling Orange includes ESPN and Disney Channel, but you can only stream on one device at a time, while Sling Blue includes Fox Sports and NFL Network, while allowing you to stream on three devices at the same time. Both packages grant access to a total of 26 base channels that include CNN and TNT. Sling Orange + Blue combines all of these channels so you don't have to choose. There are various Extra channels and Premium channels that you can tack on to any plan for an extra monthly fee, allowing you to create a customized subscription.

Read more