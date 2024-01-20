 Skip to main content
UFC 297 live stream: Can you watch Strickland vs du Plessis for free?

Can’t wait to watch the UFC 297 live stream but not sure where to start? Don’t worry about it. We’re here to advise you all about the best way to watch the UFC 297 live stream tonight so you can catch the battle between Strickland and du Plessis, as well as see how things play out in the women’s Bantamweight Championship taking place between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva. As with all UFC PPV events, there are plenty of other fights taking place too including others in the main card, and the preliminaries as well. Here’s how to watch.

How to watch UFC 297 online

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

The best and only way to watch UFC 297 is to sign up for ESPN+. The streaming service is the exclusive home of all things UFC in the U.S. and has been in recent years. UFC live streams are fortunately super simple to watch thanks to ESPN+ being compatible with pretty much all your devices, from your smart TV to your games console or all your streaming devices.

To watch UFC 297, you need to sign up for ESPN+ as well as buy the PPV event. The card costs $80, and the cheapest way to sign up to to ESPN+ is to buy one month for $11. However, a better value option is to sign up for the Disney Bundle which costs $15 per month and adds on Hulu and Disney+. Both services offer some great content with excellent Hulu Originals and Disney+ being the home of Marvel, Star Wars, and much more.

A potentially even better option if you’re a dedicated sports fan is to sign up for an annual subscription to ESPN+ at the same time as buying the UFC 297 PPV event. By doing so, you pay $135 for everything, when a year’s worth of ESPN+ would be $110 and the UFC PPV would be $80. That means you save $55 while also getting to enjoy a year’s worth of ESPN+. The service offers plenty of other sports like La Liga, college basketball, and many other events including some select premium sports. It’s also the home of ESPN’s award-winning documentary series, 30 for 30, if you want to learn more about the inner workings of your favorite sports.

Is there a free UFC 297 live stream?

In the past, there was an ESPN+ free trial, however that’s no longer the case. Even if there was a free trial, you’d still have to buy the UFC 297 PPV. So, there isn’t any way to watch a free UFC 297 live stream legally. You’ll need to sign up to see everything including the main card, although some early preliminaries are shown on ESPN+.

How to watch UFC 297 from anywhere

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re traveling abroad right now but you don’t want to miss out on the UFC 297 card, you can always do so by using one of the best VPNs. Due to geo-restrictions, different events are shown on different streaming services and stations, so you could miss out on the ESPN+ membership you’ve paid for if you don’t do this. Our favorite VPN is NordVPN as it’s incredibly simple to use and works well with streaming services like ESPN+. Sign up for it now and all you have to do is pick a U.S. server and you can access ESPN+ just like if you’d never left your home. There’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s worth investing in to avoid missing out on the content you’re already paying for, especially if you travel abroad regularly.

