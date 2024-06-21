Panthers vs Oilers Game 6 live stream: Can you watch for free?

Looking to become the first team since 1945 to force a Game 7 after being down 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Finals, the Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers in a massive Game 6 showdown tonight.

If you live in the United States, the game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. However, if you don’t have cable and want to stream the NHL playoffs, we have all the best ways to watch a live stream of the Panthers vs Oilers Game 6 for free.

Is there a free Panthers vs Oilers Game 6 live stream?

Among all the live-TV streaming services, there are three that include ABC live in most markets and come with a free trial: Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package or above). The Fubo free trial is seven days, while the other two are each five days.

As all of these services are designed to fully replace cable, they are much more expensive long-term options than ESPN+ (more on that below), which will also stream the game. So, if you’ve already used up your free trials for these streaming services, you’ll want to go with ESPN+. But if you haven’t used any of these services before, you can sign up, watch Game 6 (and a potential Game 7, also on ABC) and then cancel your subscription before needing to pay anything.

Watch the Panthers vs Oilers Game 6 on ESPN+

As we just alluded to, ESPN+ is by far the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the Panthers vs Oilers Game 6 (and Game 7) if you don’t have access to a free trial of a live-TV streaming service. It costs just $11 per month by itself or $15 per month for a bundle that also includes Disney+ and Hulu.

Watch the Panthers vs Oilers Game 6 live stream from abroad

If you want to watch a live stream of the game from somewhere outside the United States, and you don’t want to deal with international options, you can combine a virtual private network (VPN) with one of the aforementioned streaming services. VPN’s hide your location and allow you to bypass location-restrictions, which lets you access the normally US-only streaming services from abroad.

NordVPN tops our list of the best VPN services, plus it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can test it out risk-free.

