Now is a great time for sports fans to ditch streaming for Dish

Dish

While everybody is focusing on the more traditional streaming services like Netflix, for a lot of people who live in rural areas, or that don’t get great internet, that isn’t really an option. Between slow loading times and watching at a low resolution to make up for it, it’s almost not worth it to have a TV. That’s where Dish comes in, a satellite streaming service that helps side-step the issue of terrible internet by providing you with a satellite dish and device that streams content directly to you without interruptions or low-quality images. It’s even a pretty solid competitor to things like YouTube TV, so it’s well worth checking out everything Dish has to offer.

Why you should subscribe to Dish

Having a good quality TV stream is especially important when you want to watch sports. Compared to TVs or Films that you can download from various streaming apps and watch later, sports are the most fun to watch live, and not being able to do that because of poor stream quality can be frustrating. Luckily, Dish has a lot of excellent sports coverage, including the NHL, NFL Playoffs, March Madness, the Superbowl, and a ton more, so you can have almost full coverage and viewing of a sport you can think of that’s streamed live.

To get access to all that, you’re going to need Dish’s mid-tier subscription called “America’s Top 200,” which includes over 240 channels from sports, such as the NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, Golf Channel, to entertainment and news channels like A&E and Sundance and Turner Classic Movies. The package will run you $105 a month, which is a pretty excellent deal, and there’s even free installation thrown in, although you might have to pay for the dish and receiver. There’s even a great offer if you’re 55 or older that gives you the first movie rental each month, which adds up to around $165 over two years, so you get a nice little bonus.

Overall, if you’re looking to cut the chord with internet streaming and go to satellite streaming, Dish is an excellent alternative. Not only does it have great packages, but it also has a lot of receiver options, including ones made for 4K TVs, as well as additional units so you can watch on more than one TV. And, if you still want to do some internet streaming when you travel, Dish has a companion app that you can use to stream content, so you can take your subscription everywhere.

