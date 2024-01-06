If you’re a fan of boxing, then you might be familiar with Vergil Ortiz Jr., who has a perfect 19 KO record and is a very hot prospect in the boxing world. Unfortunately, his last fight was against Michael McKinson in 2022, with Ortiz Jr. taking all of 2023 off due to health concerns. As such, this will be his first fight back after such a long hiatus, and in a new division, no less, so it’s certainly going to be an exciting match. Lawson, on the other hand, is the underdog here, with 22 knockouts in his career and a 3-2 in his last few fights, of which he just won his last two, so it should be interesting to see what’s going to happen.

How to Watch the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Fredrick Lawson Live Stream

Unfortunately, there’s no way to watch the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Fredrick Lawson live stream for free. The event is a DAZN event and is going to be streamed on that platform in the US, so if you want to watch it, you’ll have to subscribe to DAZN. Luckily, this isn’t a pay-per-view event, so all you need is the DAZN subscription, and that goes for $25/month if you go for a monthly subscription or $20/month if you grab a 12-month subscription, which will save you $60.

How to Watch the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Fredrick Lawson Live Stream from Abroad

Of course, if you’re traveling or living outside of the U.S., then the best way to watch the fight is with a VPN service to help get around geoblocking. Luckily, one of our favorite VPNs, NordVPN, is having an excellent sale right now where its subscriptions are off for up to 65%; plus, regardless of the subscription, you get three months extra thrown in. If you’re only interested in the VPN, then the best option to go for is the 2-year subscription for $108 instead of the usual $286, which comes out to about $3/month over that two-year period. That said, the ultimate package includes 1Tb of encrypted cloud storage, a password manager, an identity theft recovery benefit, and an extortion protection benefit, and it only goes for $162 for the 2-year subscription instead of the usual $536, which is about $6/month.

