 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Fredrick Lawson live stream

Albert Bassili
By
Image used with permission by copyright holder

If you’re a fan of boxing, then you might be familiar with Vergil Ortiz Jr., who has a perfect 19 KO record and is a very hot prospect in the boxing world. Unfortunately, his last fight was against Michael McKinson in 2022, with Ortiz Jr. taking all of 2023 off due to health concerns. As such, this will be his first fight back after such a long hiatus, and in a new division, no less, so it’s certainly going to be an exciting match. Lawson, on the other hand, is the underdog here, with 22 knockouts in his career and a 3-2 in his last few fights, of which he just won his last two, so it should be interesting to see what’s going to happen.

How to Watch the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Fredrick Lawson Live Stream

What is DAZN
DAZN

Unfortunately, there’s no way to watch the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Fredrick Lawson live stream for free. The event is a DAZN event and is going to be streamed on that platform in the US, so if you want to watch it, you’ll have to subscribe to DAZN. Luckily, this isn’t a pay-per-view event, so all you need is the DAZN subscription, and that goes for $25/month if you go for a monthly subscription or $20/month if you grab a 12-month subscription, which will save you $60.

How to Watch the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Fredrick Lawson Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

Of course, if you’re traveling or living outside of the U.S., then the best way to watch the fight is with a VPN service to help get around geoblocking. Luckily, one of our favorite VPNs, NordVPN, is having an excellent sale right now where its subscriptions are off for up to 65%; plus, regardless of the subscription, you get three months extra thrown in. If you’re only interested in the VPN, then the best option to go for is the 2-year subscription for $108 instead of the usual $286, which comes out to about $3/month over that two-year period. That said, the ultimate package includes 1Tb of encrypted cloud storage, a password manager, an identity theft recovery benefit, and an extortion protection benefit, and it only goes for $162 for the 2-year subscription instead of the usual $536, which is about $6/month.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live stream: How to watch Ronaldo play
A soccer field.

The Saudi Pro League offers one of the biggest soccer matches of the year today, as reigning champ Al Ittihad hosts Al Nassr and one of the most famous players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo. If you’re hoping to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live stream today, it’s a little difficult to track down. It isn’t on any of the best live TV streaming services — it’s available exclusively on DAZN, a lesser-known streaming service that offers access to great sports events. The stream starts in one hour, at 1:00 p.m. ET.
The best way to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad

DAZN launched in 2015, and over the years it’s become one of the best places to watch combat sports like boxing and mixed martial arts. It also offers coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as extreme sports, esports, sailing, and tennis. It’s the only place you can watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live stream today. This alone makes a DAZN subscription worth considering, with all of the additional sports coverage a good opportunity to do some exploring.
Is there a free Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live stream?
There is no DAZN free trial available to take advantage of, and with DAZN offering the only coverage of the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad game, there is no way to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad for free. DAZN offers several subscription plans, with its month-to-month plan coming in at $25. This is a good way to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad game and check out the service with as little commitment as possible.

Read more
Burnley vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch the game for free
Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

If you’re a Premier League fan you may be wondering what the best way to watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream may be. It kicks off in one hour, at 12:30 p.m. ET, and USA Network is in charge of the television broadcast. This means there’s quite a few ways to watch the game online. We’ve rounded up the best of them, as well as a way to watch the Burnley vs Liverpool live stream for free.
The best way to watch Burnley vs Liverpool

The best way to watch Burnley vs Liverpool is with Sling TV. You’ll be able to access USA Network and the Burnley vs Liverpool by subscribing to the Sling Blue channel lineup. This will also get you access to sports networks like TNT, TBS, NFL Network, and FS1. Currently you can get a Sling TV subscription for 50% off your first month. This brings the price of Sling Blue down to $23 for one month, or you can bundle it with Sling Orange for $30.
Is there a free Burnley vs Liverpool live stream?

Read more
Suns vs Mavericks live stream: How to watch the NBA game for free
Luka Doncic walks down the basketball court next to Dean Wade.

The Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns are about to go head-to-head in a Christmas Day game at the Footprint Center. The game, which starts at 10:30 p.m. ET, will add another chapter to the intensifying rivalry between the Mavericks' Luka Doncic and the Suns' Devin Booker. NBA fans are surely looking forward to this matchup between two of the top teams of the Western Conference, which you can watch on ESPN. However, there are some options if you want to follow the game through a Suns vs Mavericks live stream, and even ways to watch Suns vs Mavericks for free.
The best way to watch Suns vs Mavericks

Sling TV is one of the best methods for watching live streams of NBA games, including the Suns vs Mavericks game on Christmas. If you haven't signed up to the streaming service yet, now's your chance at savings because all of its tiers are 50% off for your first month of membership. Sling Orange, the cheapest at $40 per month usually, will only cost you $20 for the first month, and it will let you watch the Suns vs Mavericks live stream as well as other programs on ESPN, TNT, CNN, and many other channels. For the complete package, sign up for Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra for $27.50 in the first month and $55 per month afterwards. In addition to NBA games, you'll get coverage of the SEC, ACC, Big 10 and PAC 12, plus football games on FS2 and ESPNU.

Read more