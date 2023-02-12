Eagles vs Chiefs live stream: Watch the Super Bowl for FREE

Super Bowl Sunday is upon us. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and millions of people tune in every year to watch the best teams in the NFL compete for the championship. If you’ve all stocked up on snacks and drinks and your Sunday plans are set, but you’re still looking for the best way to watch the Super Bowl online, we’re here to help. Below, we’ve laid out all of your options for watching the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream, including one way you can tune in to Super Bowl LVII for free (legally).

Watch the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream for free

For Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams were considered likely to play for the championship, so this matchup is no huge surprise to football fans. But viewers are also sure to be tuning in for the ever-famous Super Bowl commercials as well as the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show, with Rihanna headlining the intermission.

Whatever your reasons for watching – football, commercials, live music, or all of the above – you’ve got a few options for tuning in. The quickest and easiest way to watch the Super Bowl (and the best way to watch the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream for free) is FuboTV. FuboTV is a streaming service that specializes in sports programming, offering live streams of games, events, and more from around the world. It’s also one of the few remaining streaming services that offers any kind of free trial, which means you can watch the Super Bowl without paying a dime.

Watch the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream on Sling TV

If you’re looking for a low-cost live TV streaming package to watch the Super Bowl 2023 live stream, Sling TV is a great option. Sling TV is the most budget-friendly live TV streaming service with its Orange and Blue plans starting at just $40 per month. You get different channels with each, and you can combine them for $55 per month. You’ll need Sling Blue to watch the Eagles vs Chiefs online. Getting started with Sling is easy. All you have to do is sign up for the service and download the Sling TV app to your device. Then, you can stream the game on your TV, laptop, tablet, or smartphone from anywhere.

Once you’ve signed up for Sling Blue, you’ll have access to more than 40 channels, including Fox, which is broadcasting Super Bowl LVII. In addition to live sports, Sling TV also offers a variety of other programming, including movies, TV shows, and more. Right now, you can sign up for Sling TV for 50% off for your first month, which makes it an affordable option for those who want to watch the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream.

Watch the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream on FuboTV

We’ve already mentioned that if you’re looking for a free Super Bowl live stream, then FuboTV is your best bet, as it’s one of the few that still offers a free trial to new subscribers (seven days in this case). Plans start at $75 per month, and once you’ve signed up, you’ll be able to watch the Eagles vs Chiefs online in high definition on your TV, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. All you have to do is create your account and then log in to the FuboTV app on your preferred device. The FuboTV app is available on a wide range of devices, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, smart TVs, and streaming sticks. You can also cast the live stream from your phone to your TV using Google Chromecast or Apple AirPlay.

FuboTV offers a comprehensive sports package that includes live streams of games and events from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and more. In addition to live sports, the service also offers a wide range of other programming, including movies, TV shows, and more. With a 7-day free trial, there’s no risk in giving FuboTV a try and watching the Super Bowl live stream. So, if you’re looking for a way to watch the Super Bowl 2023 live stream for free, be sure to check out FuboTV. With a seven-day free trial and a great live sports package, it’s one of the best ways to experience the biggest American sporting event of the year.

Watch the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream on Hulu with Live TV

If you’re looking for a comprehensive cord-cutting TV package that’ll let you watch the Super Bowl 2023 live stream, Hulu with Live TV is a great option and one of our favorite bundles. Hulu with Live TV is an all-in-one streaming package that includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ along with more than 85 channels, all for $70 per month. This makes it a great option for those who want to have access to a wide range of content — including the Super Bowl LVII live stream, of course.

Once you’ve signed up for Hulu with Live TV, you’ll be able to install the apps and watch the Super Bowl live stream on your TV, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Hulu with Live TV offers a comprehensive sports package that includes access to Fox and other broadcasters, so you’ll be able to watch the Eagles vs Giants live stream without any issues. In addition to live sports, the service also offers a wide range of other live TV programming, including news.

One of the main selling points of Hulu with Live TV is that it includes access to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, which means you’ll have access to a huge library of content. This includes Hulu originals, shows, movies, Disney and Marvel content, and sports like UFC. This makes it a great option for those looking to cut the cord and get a complete all-in-one streaming package. Unfortunately, there’s no longer a Hulu with Live TV free trial, but that’s par for the course for streaming services nowadays (FuboTV being a notable holdout). Nonetheless, with a wide range of live TV programming, Disney+, ESPN+, and tons of shows and movies, Hulu with Live TV is a great option for anyone looking to watch the Eagles vs Giants live stream on Sunday.

Watch the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another popular online streaming service that provides access to a wide range of channels and live programming, including sporting events like the Super Bowl. Like FuboTV, it also has a free trial going right now (which is not normally the case), so if you’re looking for a free Super Bowl 2023 live stream, YouTube TV is another option.

YouTube TV costs $65 per month, and you can currently get your first three months for $55 per month when you sign up now. After creating your account, you can install the app and watch the Super Bowl live stream on your TV, computer, tablet, or smartphone.

One of the benefits of YouTube TV is its user-friendly interface, which makes it easy to navigate and find the content you want to watch. It also gives you more than 100 channels (the total number varying based on your broadcasting region, which is always the case with live TV programming) You can also use the service on up to six devices at the same time, so you can share your account with family or friends. That makes YouTube TV one of the better live TV streaming packages for family households.

Watch the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream from abroad with a VPN

Watching the Super Bowl 2023 live stream from abroad can be a challenge, as many streaming services are restricted to specific geographic locations. This is doubly the case with live sports. However, with one of the best VPN services, you can easily bypass these restrictions and watch the Super Bowl live stream from just about anywhere in the world. We typically recommend NordVPN for streaming thanks to its reliability and fast speeds.

To watch the Super Bowl live stream on FuboTV or another streaming service with NordVPN from abroad, you only need to follow a few steps: First, sign up for NordVPN and download the NordVPN app to your device. Next, connect to a server in the United States. Visit the website or open the app of your preferred streaming service (and sign up for an account or log in if you already have one), and you’re ready to start watching the Eagles vs Giants live stream from anywhere.

With NordVPN, you can easily switch to a different server if you encounter any issues accessing FuboTV. Additionally, NordVPN provides military-grade encryption to keep your online activities secure and private. NordVPN pricing starts at $12 per month for the monthly plan, or you can sign up for as many as 24 months for $84 (paid in advance). That brings the average monthly cost down to just $3.50, making NordVPN a very affordable way to protect your privacy and stream live sporting events from abroad.

