How to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game live stream

Dan Girolamo
Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles down a basketball court.
Erik Drost / Flickr

The best NBA players in the league head to Indianapolis this weekend for the 73rd NBA All-Star Game. It will be played under traditional All-Star Game rules, meaning the Eastern Conference will face the Western Conference in a contest with a traditional scoring system and four 12-minute quarters. The game tips off on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on February 18. The All-Star game is available to stream on Max, and an alternate broadcast with Charles Barkley will air on truTV.

The Eastern Conference roster includes Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), and Julius Randle (New York Knicks). Embiid and Randle will not play due to injury and will be replaced by Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) and Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors).

The Western Conference roster features LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Paul George (L.A. Clippers), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves).

Expect a lot of scoring, with plenty of highlight-reel dunks. Fans with cable should be able to find TNT and TBS on their TV. If you cut the cord, there are alternative ways to access the NBA All-Star Game. Sling TV is a streaming television service that allows users to watch popular channels without a cable box. Below, you can learn more about how to watch the All-Star Game and other NBA games from anywhere through Sling TV.

Watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game live stream on Sling TV

Home screen of Sling TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Billed as one of the best live TV streaming services, Sling allows customers to stream news, sports, and entertainment for an affordable price. With no annual contracts, Sling users can pause, upgrade, or downgrade their TV plan anytime. Sling also gives subscribers the chance to record their favorite programs with the cloud DVR and watch TV on the go with the mobile app.

The two main plans offered by Sling are Orange and Blue. Priced at $40 per month, Orange offers 32 total channels, including ESPN, Disney, and Freeform. Blue costs $45 per month and features 42 channels, including local broadcasts for NBC, ABC, and Fox. Each plan contains TNT and TBS. Customers do have the option to bundle Orange and Blue for $60 per month. New customers will receive 50% off their plan for the first month.

Watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

The All-Star game is a fun exhibition between the league’s most talented players. Watching the All-Star game is easy if you’re in the comfort of your own home. However, streaming the game in a different location, especially abroad, presents a new set of challenges. To help combat these potential issues, download a VPN to use with Sling.

VPN users gain more security and privacy to facilitate digital safety. VPNs will also bypass regional broadcast restrictions by using a U.S.-based server to make it appear like you’re streaming from home. One of the best VPNs is NordVPN, which is now 63% off. NordVPN offers new customers a 30-day money-back guarantee if they aren’t satisfied.

