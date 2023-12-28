 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Jets vs Browns live stream: Watch Thursday Night Football for free

Briley Kenney
By
Nick Chubb runs down the field for the Cleveland Bowns.
Erik Drost / Flickr

The Cleveland Browns are hosting the New York Jets at their home stadium tonight, December 28, at 8:15 PM (EST). With the Browns record at 10-5 heading into this matchup and the Jets at 6-9, it will be interesting to see how this week’s game plays out. The Browns are looking solid this week, with the potential to secure a spot in the playoffs. Moreover, this is Quarterback Joe Flacco’s chance to face off against his former team — the Jets. It will be interesting, and it’s certainly going to be a game you’ll want to watch live. The question is how to watch the Jets vs Browns live stream, and if possible, how to watch the Jets vs Browns game for free. Don’t worry, we have all the details, but you’ll want to get things sorted before tonight’s match, so let’s kick it off.

The best way to watch the Jets vs Browns live stream

The Amazon Prime video home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Because Amazon and Prime Video own the exclusive rights to broadcast Thursday Night Football that is the best and only place where you can watch tonight’s Jets vs Browns live stream. Pregame coverage begins at 7 PM (EST), over an hour before the game’s official kick-off. But that’s where you’ll get the opportunity to listen to odds, estimates, and broadcaster opinions before jumping into the live action. The good news is that Prime Video subscribers don’t have to pay anything extra to tune in, it’s already included with your Amazon Prime subscription.

Is there a free Jets vs Browns live stream?

Technically, no, there is no free Jets vs Browns live stream, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of a loophole. Since Thursday Night Football is exclusively broadcast on Amazon’s Prime Video service and free to existing subscribers, that’s your best way in. If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial to start streaming for up to a month without spending a penny.

Related

There is a catch. The Amazon Prime Video free trial is tied to the Amazon Prime free trial, which means you must either be a new customer who’s never signed up before or you must not have had Prime — trial or paid — any time in the last 12 months. Nevertheless, Amazon offers one of the more generous trials out there, allowing you to stream and experience its premium service for up to a month. Amazon Prime Video is $9 per month on its own, but also included as part of the Amazon Prime subscription, which is .

How to watch the Jets vs Browns Thursday Night Football game from anywhere

If you’re an American traveling abroad, you might run into some trouble streaming your favorite teams, like the Jets vs Browns game. That’s because not only do streaming providers tend to geo-restrict access, meaning they block your viewing from outside your home country. But also, trying to tune in from elsewhere might mean listening to non-English commentary that’s not in your preferred language. There is a quick fix for this and a way to bypass those restrictions. You can use a VPN or virtual private network, which masks your current IP address and gives you a remote one.

Our recommendation for this is NordVPN. It will keep you safer while browsing online by masking your current location, IP, and personal details, but also helps you in many other ways. For starters, you can bypass those geo-restrictions to watch the Jets vs Browns live stream via Amazon Prime Video. You also get protection and blocking from malware, pesky browser trackers, and intrusive ads. Plus, NordVPN is available for all of your devices, including mobile, desktop, and beyond. Right now, they’re offering incredible deals. You can you choose plus an extra 3 months of service.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Falcons vs Colts live stream: How to watch the NFL game for free
NFL field turf

Atlanta Falcons take on Indianapolis Colts at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in just an hour, with kick off scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. The Colts are enjoying a good run of wins lately with the Falcons hoping to bounce back from a loss against the Carolina Panthers recently. Whichever side you’re backing, if you’re an NFL fan, you’re no doubt keen to catch up with a Falcons vs Colts live stream to see how things play out. You’re in luck as we have everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including how to watch the Falcons vs Colts live stream for free. The key is to find a streaming service that has Fox access. Interested to know more? Let’s take a look.
The best way to watch Falcons vs Colts

The absolute best way to watch Falcons vs Colts is to sign up for Sling TV. The service is one of the best live TV streaming services around with Sling Blue being the package you need to catch the game. Sling Blue costs just $20 for the first month before rising to $40 for subsequent months. It offers plenty of options like AMC, CNN, and Comedy Central. It also has FS1, the NFL Network, and NBCSN, so it’s perfect for anyone keen to watch all the latest NFL games including Falcons vs Colts. If you want even more channel options, you can sign up to Sling Blue and Sling Orange combined for $27.50 for the first month giving you access to 46 channels overall.

Read more
Panthers vs Packers Live Stream: How to watch the NFL game for free
National Football League Ravens vs Panthers

Christmas Eve is here. That means family, but it also means football. If you're a fan of the Panthers or the Packers, that means you're looking forward to the match coming up in an hour at 1:00 p.m. EST. And whether you'll be opening presents today or not, this is a good chance to get a gift if you can manager to find a Panthers vs Packers live stream. If you don't have your live stream plans figured out, however, there is still time. Here, we investigate how to watch the Panthers vs Packers game live, get the live stream for free, and even watch if you're abroad while using the same live streaming services you use at home.
The best way to watch Panthers vs Packers

The Panthers vs Packers game is available on Fubo TV if you are a current subscribers. This service is the best one that we've sourced for the game due to its commitment to sports content, ability to cancel anytime, and ability to save content to their cloud server for later viewership. That means that if you get busy today around 1:00 (you know the neighbors are going to check in at some point), you can resume the game later without getting spoiled as to the end. This is a take it as it comes sort of day and Fubo TV is ready to accommodate you. There's a ton of other sports content available, including the NBA League Pass and MLB Big Innings among others, and you can sign up for a plan right now and get $20 off the first month. For the Premier Plan, which includes Showtime for after Christmast movie-viewing, that will be just $75, down from $95.

Read more
Titans vs Seahawks live stream: How to watch the NFL game for free
The NFL Logo

The Tennessee Titans are taking on the Seattle Seahawks very soon, at 1:00 p.m. today, to be exact. It seems like it’ll be a straightforward win for the Seahawks, but if you’re keen to see how things unfold for yourself, you need to check out the coverage on CBS. There are a few different ways of checking out CBS with plenty of streaming services offering it. That’s where we come in offering you insight on how to watch the Titans vs Seahawks live stream in the best way that suits you. That also includes how to watch Titans vs Seahawks for free, with one great way to do exactly that. Here’s what to do.
The best way to watch Titans vs Seahawks

As it’s effectively the same company, the absolute best way to watch CBS and the Titans vs Seahawks game is through Paramount Plus. While Paramount Plus only hosts a handful of NFL games throughout the season, one of those is this one. It’s possible to either pay $6 per month for the Essentials plan with the coverage instantly finishing when the match does or you can upgrade to Premium for $12 per month and catch the post-match analysis. Whichever you choose, you don’t have to commit to any set length of time if you don’t want to. However, Paramount Plus is a good bet for sports with coverage of the UEFA Champions League along with the Europa League too. Pair it up with one of the best live TV streaming services and you’re well-catered for here.

Read more