The Cleveland Browns are hosting the New York Jets at their home stadium tonight, December 28, at 8:15 PM (EST). With the Browns record at 10-5 heading into this matchup and the Jets at 6-9, it will be interesting to see how this week’s game plays out. The Browns are looking solid this week, with the potential to secure a spot in the playoffs. Moreover, this is Quarterback Joe Flacco’s chance to face off against his former team — the Jets. It will be interesting, and it’s certainly going to be a game you’ll want to watch live. The question is how to watch the Jets vs Browns live stream, and if possible, how to watch the Jets vs Browns game for free. Don’t worry, we have all the details, but you’ll want to get things sorted before tonight’s match, so let’s kick it off.

The best way to watch the Jets vs Browns live stream



Because Amazon and Prime Video own the exclusive rights to broadcast Thursday Night Football that is the best and only place where you can watch tonight’s Jets vs Browns live stream. Pregame coverage begins at 7 PM (EST), over an hour before the game’s official kick-off. But that’s where you’ll get the opportunity to listen to odds, estimates, and broadcaster opinions before jumping into the live action. The good news is that Prime Video subscribers don’t have to pay anything extra to tune in, it’s already included with your Amazon Prime subscription.

Is there a free Jets vs Browns live stream?



Technically, no, there is no free Jets vs Browns live stream, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of a loophole. Since Thursday Night Football is exclusively broadcast on Amazon’s Prime Video service and free to existing subscribers, that’s your best way in. If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial to start streaming for up to a month without spending a penny.

There is a catch. The Amazon Prime Video free trial is tied to the Amazon Prime free trial, which means you must either be a new customer who’s never signed up before or you must not have had Prime — trial or paid — any time in the last 12 months. Nevertheless, Amazon offers one of the more generous trials out there, allowing you to stream and experience its premium service for up to a month. Amazon Prime Video is $9 per month on its own, but also included as part of the Amazon Prime subscription, which is .

How to watch the Jets vs Browns Thursday Night Football game from anywhere



If you’re an American traveling abroad, you might run into some trouble streaming your favorite teams, like the Jets vs Browns game. That’s because not only do streaming providers tend to geo-restrict access, meaning they block your viewing from outside your home country. But also, trying to tune in from elsewhere might mean listening to non-English commentary that’s not in your preferred language. There is a quick fix for this and a way to bypass those restrictions. You can use a VPN or virtual private network, which masks your current IP address and gives you a remote one.

Our recommendation for this is NordVPN. It will keep you safer while browsing online by masking your current location, IP, and personal details, but also helps you in many other ways. For starters, you can bypass those geo-restrictions to watch the Jets vs Browns live stream via Amazon Prime Video. You also get protection and blocking from malware, pesky browser trackers, and intrusive ads. Plus, NordVPN is available for all of your devices, including mobile, desktop, and beyond. Right now, they’re offering incredible deals. You can you choose plus an extra 3 months of service.

