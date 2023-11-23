Thanksgiving is a time for family, food, and football, with the NFL hosting a tripleheader of intriguing matchups. The first game features an NFC North showdown between the Green Bay Packers (4-6) and Detroit Lions (8-2). Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT on November 23. The game will air on Fox, with Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi providing commentary on the broadcast.

The Lions have been playing on Thanksgiving since 1934. Since 1966, the Lions and Dallas Cowboys have been the only two NFL teams to play on Thanksgiving annually. The Lions are 37-44-2 in Thanksgiving games. Unfortunately for Lions’ fans, Detroit has not won a Thanksgiving Day matchup since 2016. However, the Lions are the second-best team in the NFC this season, and Detroit is favored over the Packers by more than a touchdown on FanDuel.

The Lions can take complete control of the NFC North with a win over the Packers. If the Lions win, that marks four straight wins over their division rival. Tune into the game on Thursday to find out who wins. If you plan to watch the game on cable, turn the channel to Fox at game time. However, streaming TV services, such as Sling TV, provide a suitable alternative to cable TV. Find out more about Sling TV below.

Watch the Packers vs. Lions live stream on Sling TV

If you’re considering the switch from cable to a streaming TV service, Sling TV is one of our top recommendations. As one of the best live TV streaming services, Sling TV has no long-term contracts, allowing customers to upgrade, downgrade, or pause their plans at any time.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue are the two plans available for purchase. At $40 per month, Sling Orange contains 32 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Freeform, and Disney Channel. Sling Blue, however, costs $45 per month and features 42 channels such as ABC, Fox, NBC, FS1, and FX. For $60 per month, customers can purchase Sling Orange + Sling Blue. Sling TV is advertising a special Black Friday deal, offering new customers a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and half off the first month.

Watch the Packers vs. Lions live stream from abroad with a VPN

The Packers and Lions are the first game of three on Thanksgiving, with Commanders versus Cowboys in the late afternoon and 49ers versus Seahawks in primetime. If you plan on watching the game while traveling abroad, then make sure to download a VPN service to use with Sling TV.

With a VPN, subscribers receive more security and privacy, which is never bad in this day and age. Plus, a VPN will go around regional broadcast restrictions by using a U.S.-based server. Our top pick is NordVPN, which offers customers a 30-day money-back guarantee if they don’t like the service.

