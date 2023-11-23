 Skip to main content
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions live stream: watch the NFL on Thanksgiving

Dan Girolamo
By

Thanksgiving is a time for family, food, and football, with the NFL hosting a tripleheader of intriguing matchups. The first game features an NFC North showdown between the Green Bay Packers (4-6) and Detroit Lions (8-2). Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT on November 23. The game will air on Fox, with Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi providing commentary on the broadcast.

The Lions have been playing on Thanksgiving since 1934. Since 1966, the Lions and Dallas Cowboys have been the only two NFL teams to play on Thanksgiving annually. The Lions are 37-44-2 in Thanksgiving games. Unfortunately for Lions’ fans, Detroit has not won a Thanksgiving Day matchup since 2016. However, the Lions are the second-best team in the NFC this season, and Detroit is favored over the Packers by more than a touchdown on FanDuel.

The Lions can take complete control of the NFC North with a win over the Packers. If the Lions win, that marks four straight wins over their division rival. Tune into the game on Thursday to find out who wins. If you plan to watch the game on cable, turn the channel to Fox at game time. However, streaming TV services, such as Sling TV, provide a suitable alternative to cable TV. Find out more about Sling TV below.

Watch the Packers vs. Lions live stream on Sling TV

A homepage screen of Sling TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re considering the switch from cable to a streaming TV service, Sling TV is one of our top recommendations. As one of the best live TV streaming services, Sling TV has no long-term contracts, allowing customers to upgrade, downgrade, or pause their plans at any time.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue are the two plans available for purchase. At $40 per month, Sling Orange contains 32 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Freeform, and Disney Channel. Sling Blue, however, costs $45 per month and features 42 channels such as ABC, Fox, NBC, FS1, and FX. For $60 per month, customers can purchase Sling Orange + Sling Blue. Sling TV is advertising a special Black Friday deal, offering new customers a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and half off the first month.

Watch the Packers vs. Lions live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

The Packers and Lions are the first game of three on Thanksgiving, with Commanders versus Cowboys in the late afternoon and 49ers versus Seahawks in primetime. If you plan on watching the game while traveling abroad, then make sure to download a VPN service to use with Sling TV.

With a VPN, subscribers receive more security and privacy, which is never bad in this day and age. Plus, a VPN will go around regional broadcast restrictions by using a U.S.-based server. Our top pick is NordVPN, which offers customers a 30-day money-back guarantee if they don’t like the service.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks live stream: watch the NBA for free
Luka Doncic walks down the basketball court next to Dean Wade.

Friday night marks the return of the NBA In-Season Tournament as group play will feature Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers traveling to Texas to face Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks inside American Airlines Center. The game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT on November 10. The Clippers and Mavericks are two of the five teams in West: Group B. Friday's matchup marks Los Angeles' first game in group play. The Mavericks, however, are 0-1 in the group stages after losing 125-114 to the Denver Nuggets.

Clippers versus Mavericks is a local game, so fans in the Los Angeles and Dallas markets can watch on over-the-air TV stations. Los Angeles residents can watch on Bally Sports SoCal, and Dallas inhabitants can see the game on Bally Sports Southwest. For fans across the country, the best way to watch the game is on NBA League Pass, which streams nearly every game on the schedule. NBA fans can purchase League Pass through the streaming television service Sling TV. Find out more information on how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling TV below.
Watch the Clippers vs. Mavericks live stream on Sling TV

Read more
Arizona Wildcats vs. Duke Blue Devils live stream: watch college basketball for free
Basketball players on the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

College basketball fans are in for an early season treat when the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) travel east to play the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday night. The NCAA basketball game will be played in front of a raucous crowd at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. ESPN Bet lists Duke as a 5.5-point favorite.

A home-and-home two-game series is rare this early in the season, so give credit to Arizona and Duke for signing this agreement. 2023's matchup will be played at Duke, and 2024's matchup will take place at Arizona's home gym. The Blue Devils are expected to be title contenders after returning four key players from last year's tournament team. Arizona will also be in contention come March as one of the best teams in the Pac-12.
Watch the Arizona vs. Duke live stream on ESPN2

Read more
Man City vs Young Boys live stream: Can you watch for free?
forest green rovers stadium wood eco park football soccer architecture news zaha hadid architects stroud gloucestershire engl

Man City takes on Young Boys today in the Champions League group stages. It seems almost certain that Man City will triumph with the team playing at home and also seemingly unstoppable right now. While there's still a chance for upset, it's going to be one to watch, especially for fans. Below, we've got all the best ways to watch the Man City vs Young Boys live stream, no matter where you are in the world. That means the ideal method to watch when in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, as well as if you're traveling right now.
What time is Man City vs Young Boys?
Man City vs Young Boys kicks off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Tuesday November 7. The game starts at 3PM ET/12PM PT/8PM GMT. In Australia, that means an early morning kick off fixture of 7AM AEDT on November 8.
How to watch Man City vs Young Boys in the US
If you want to watch the Champions League in the US, you need to sign up for Paramount Plus. It's the home of all Champions League games even if it is a smaller streaming service than some of the competition. Despite that, it hosts plenty of major sporting events so it's ideal for more than just soccer. Frequently, movies and TV shows are added to the service so keep an eye on what's new on Paramount Plus with many movies and TV shows added regularly. If it's just Man City vs Young Boys that you want to see, you can rely on a Paramount Plus free trial to do so. The trial only lasts seven days but that's sufficient for watching the match and getting a taste of what else Paramount Plus has to offer.

How to watch Man City vs Young Boys in the UK
For UK viewers, TNT Sports is the new destination of Champions League soccer. It was previously known as BT Sports so if you had access to that, you'll still be able to watch the Champions League. For everyone else, you'll need to sign up for Discovery Premium+ which costs £29.99 per month. No free trial exists but it's a rolling contract so you're only committed to 30 days at a time. It's also possible to sign up through Amazon Prime if you prefer to do it that way.

Read more